Railway probe report blames crew for fatal crash in Chhattisgarh

A preliminary investigation report into the collision between a passenger train and a stationary goods train that killed 11 people has found the crew of the train responsible for not controlling the train at the right time and right position before the danger signal.

Crew overshot red signal

The probe report further stated that the crew committed an SPAD (Signal Passed at Danger) violation-an instance of overshooting a red signal.

"Crew of train no. 68733 (MEMU Local) failed to control the train at danger signal no AJ-5 and collided with the rear brake van (last coach) of train no. N/MDIT (goods train)," the initial probe report said.

Also Read: Chhattisgarh train collision death toll rises to 11 in Bilaspur

According to the report, the MEMU train, containing eight coaches (six passenger coaches and two motor coaches on either end), departed at 3:48 pm from platform number 2 of the Gevra station towards the Bilaspur station on the "UP" line.

Loco pilot died

It overshot a red signal and collided with the rear brake van of a 59-wagon goods train standing at the next red signal at 3:50 pm, stated the report.

The impact was so severe that the brake van of the goods train capsized completely, and half of the motor coach (locomotive) of the passenger train climbed onto the wagon next to the brake van.

Also Read: Eight dead, 14 injured as passenger, goods trains collide in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh

The report stated that the loco pilot and the assistant loco pilot were found injured in the motor coach. While the loco pilot died subsequently, the assistant loco pilot was taken to the nearest hospital immediately, along with other passengers.

According to Railway officials, the incident took place on the "UP" line and the middle line was used to operate a tower car to evacuate the injured passengers to the hospital.

Also Read: 6 dead after being hit by incoming train while alighting on wrong side at station in UP

"The middle line was given fit for train movement at 4:30 pm, and the 4th line at 4:50 pm. Rescue operations were initially started by the tower car staff at 4:07 pm, and it continued," the report said.

It further noted that the breath analysis test could not be conducted on the assistant loco pilot as she was hospitalised.

Gevra station master’s statement

The report also included a statement from the Gevra station master, who said that after the MEMU train departed, she received a message from the guard on VHF communication requesting ambulances, as a collision had occurred.

"The Commissioner of Railway Safety will now look into the cause of the accident and provide a detailed report," an official said.

(With agency inputs)