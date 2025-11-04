Five dead, 14 injured as passenger, goods trains collide in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh

At least five people have died after a passenger train collided with a goods train from behind near the Bilaspur railway station in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday (November 4). The incident took place around 4 pm when the MEMU (mainline electric multiple unit) passenger train was heading to Bilaspur from Gevra (in neighbouring Korba district), Railway officials said, adding that the collision occurred when the train was between Gatora and Bilaspur railway stations.

Death toll may increase to 6

Bilaspur Zone IG Sanjeev Shukla confirmed that five people have died and 14 have been injured so far. “Out of these 15, one is critical at the moment. One passenger is admitted in Apollo Hospital, and three are at the government hospital CIMS, and the rest are at the Railway hospital,” he said earlier in the day.

“The rest are said to be fine with minor injuries. The death toll is likely to be six. As four are confirmed and two more are likely as the gas cutter is being used to detach the pieces for better access,” he added.

"So far, five deaths have been confirmed in the accident. Four others are still trapped inside the wreckage and efforts are on to evacuate them," Bilaspur Collector Sanjay Agrawal told PTI.

The goods train was also moving in the same direction as that of the passenger train, he said.

Bilaspur Collector Sanjay Agrawal told reporters that two others are still trapped and efforts are on to rescue them. The injured passengers have been shifted to Apollo Hospital and Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) hospital in Bilaspur. The condition of one of them is said to be critical, he added. He, however, did not confirm the exact number of the injured persons.

"A very tragic incident has occurred. The goods train was stationary, and a MEMU train collided with it from behind. The engine is in the front coach, and some passengers also sit there. That coach has been damaged. Senior railway officials and state government officers have reached the spot. Relief and rescue operations have begun. The injured are being taken to the hospital," said Chhattisgarh Deputy CM Arun Sao.

NDRF deployed

The railway authorities have moved all the resources to the spot, and all measures are being taken to treat the injured persons, they said.

The visuals show a coach of the passenger train mounted onto a wagon of the goods train, along with the engine and leading coaches severely mangled due to the impact, as rescue personnel look for survivors trapped under the heap of metal.

"Efforts are on to trace those who are unaccounted for through the helpline number. Information is still being compiled as several formalities are underway. Once all details are consolidated, complete information will be shared." said Anurag Singh, Senior DCM in Bilaspur, as quoted by the Hindustan Times.

The rescue teams comprise railway officials, local administration, and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

An infant was safely rescued from the spot, reported NDTV. The report further stated that ambulances have rushed to the spot, and doctors are treating the injured inside the train itself since the wreckage has turned out to be a hurdle in swift evacuation.

Railway announces Rs 10 lakh compensation

Meanwhile, the railway authorities have announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the kin of the deceased and Rs 5 lakh to the seriously injured persons, while those who sustained minor injuries will receive Rs 1 lakh assistance, an official statement said.

A detailed inquiry into the incident will be conducted at the level of the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) to ascertain the cause and recommend necessary corrective measures, it said.

Relief and rescue operations have been launched on a war footing by the railway administration. Senior officials have rushed to the site to monitor the situation, and the injured have been shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment, it said.

The railway authorities are providing all possible assistance and coordination to the affected passengers.

Helpline numbers have been issued for the convenience of passengers and their families, it added.

(With agency inputs)