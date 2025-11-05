6 dead after being hit by incoming train while alighting on wrong side at station in UP

At least six passengers who alighted from a train on the wrong side and were crossing the track were run over by an incoming train at Chunar Railway Station in Mirzapur district, Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday (November 5), a railway official said.

The devotees were getting off the Chopan Express, and were hit by the approaching Netaji Express, Amit Singh, Public Relations Officer, NCR Prayagraj Division, said.

Also Read: Eight dead, 14 injured as passenger, goods trains collide in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh

"Six passengers have died in the incident. The death toll may rise," he said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the incident, and directed district officials to expedite relief measures.

(With agency inputs)