Top 5 anticipated things in 2024

The year 2024 is expected to bring some major events that will shape India or the world politically or otherwise. Eyes will, of course, be on the Middle East and Ukraine as the wars rage on. But there are other things to watch out for as well. As we enter the new year, here are five things that are anticipated to make major headlines in India or on the world stage. 1. Inauguration of Ram Janmabhoomi temple, Ayodhya

Devotees at the ceremonial gateway to Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Dec 30 | PTI

All eyes will be on the consecration ceremony at the Ayodhya Ram temple on January 22, as Ram Lalla entering his permanent home is bound to be the grandest of grand affairs. Leaving the politics of it aside, the three-storeyed temple is expected to be an architectural marvel. For one thing, no steel has been used to build the 360 ft x 235 ft temple. Instead, the famed pink sandstone from Bansi Paharpur in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district has been used to build the main structure. The speciality of this stone is that instead of wearing off over time, it becomes more robust as it ages. It is renowned for its strength and longevity that can last for thousands of years. Besides the stone, the choicest of building materials were selected from across India for the temple. These include Maharashtra’s famed Chandrapur teak for the woodwork, granite from Telangana and Karnataka, Rajasthan’s milk-white Makrana marble for the sanctum sanctorum, brassware from Uttar Pradesh, gold detailing from Maharashtra, and much more. The 42 bells for the 50-metre-tall temple were reportedly sourced from Tamil Nadu. Even the skilled craftsmen working on the temple were appointed from various states. It is bound to be spectacular, both in terms of religion and architecture. And a major win for BJP. 2. Lok Sabha elections

The next major event is expected around April-May when the largest democracy in the world chooses its next government for five years.



Going by the Assembly elections trend of 2023, it seems Narendra Modi is all set for a third term as the Prime Minister. As we enter the new year, BJP rules in 12 major states in northern, central, and western India and its allies have a hold over much of the northeast. The Congress is left with three states — Himachal, Karnataka, and Telangana — the last two of which it won in 2023 itself. Its INDIA bloc allies continue to rule the southern states, such as Tamil Nadu (DMK) and Kerala (LDF); West Bengal (TMC), Bihar (Mahagathbandhan), and Jharkhand (JMM) in the east; and Delhi and Punjab (AAP) in the north. Will the Modi magic work its charm for the third time over the country of 1.43 billion people? Or will the newly formed INDIA alliance get its act together by then to offer a daunting challenge? The result will be here by midyear. 3. Paris Olympics

Image: X/@Paris2024

The Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games — to be held from July 26 to August 11 — promise to be the biggest event ever organised in France, according to its website. With 41 venues, 10,500 athletes, 329 events, and 28 sports (including four news ones), the Paris Olympics are expected to be a magnificent spectacle in a city that is often touted as the most beautiful in the world. If the sprints and jumps don’t interest you anymore, here are four new sports to watch out for this Summer Olympics — sport climbing, skateboarding, surfing, and breaking (breakdancing)! Yes, breakdancing will be an Olympic sport from now on. So from diving to jiving, it’ll all be happening in Paris this summer. 4. US presidential elections

A major political event on the world stage to watch out for in 2024 would be the US presidential elections. And though there are several contenders for arguably the most powerful post in the world, the election looks all set to be Biden vs Trump 2.0. While age is not on incumbent President Biden’s side (he’s 81) are neither are approval ratings, former president Donald Trump, who will be 78 in November, does not enjoy much of an advantage on either count. He even faces the prospect of being in jail by then. Vice-president Kamala Harris is not seen as strong enough to step into even Biden’s fragile shoes. On the Republican side are many other contenders, including the Indian-origin Vivek Ramaswamy. But none enjoys the kind of popularity that may see them through all the way. Therefore, the US polls are predicted to be a nail-biting affair that may even end up bringing major disappointment. 5. First woman to Moon?

Photo: X/@NASA_SLS