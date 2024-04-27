Three Gujarati women killed in US car crash

In a horrific car accident, three women from Gujarat were killed after their SUV veered off the road, crashing over a bridge in Greenville County, South Carolina.

The trio was identified as Rekhaben Patel, Sangitaben Patel, and Manishaben Patel, all residents of Gujarat's Anand district. According to reports from the Greenville County Coroner's Office, the SUV, traveling northbound on I-85, swerved across all lanes, ascended an embankment, and soared at least 20 feet into the air before crashing into trees on the opposite side of the bridge.



The sole survivor of the accident was reportedly injured and hospitalised. The detection system of the vehicle alerted some family members about the crash, who then intimated local authorities in South Carolina.



“It is obvious they were traveling above the posted speed limit,” Chief Deputy Coroner Mike Ellis told news channel WSPA. He also clarified that no other cars were involved.

The car was found stuck on a tree, shattered into multiple pieces, a testament to the velocity at which it collided with the surroundings, as per NDTV report.



“Very seldom do you see a vehicle that leaves the roadway at such a high rate of speed that it jumps 4-6 lanes of traffic and lands in the trees approximately 20 feet,” Ellis said, describing the unprecedented accident.

“Right now, it appears the vehicle is on its wheels, but when the vehicle jumped all four lanes of traffic, it probably struck trees at least 20 feet above the ground,” he told local media.

Emergency response teams, including the South Carolina Highway Patrol, Gannt Fire and Rescue, and multiple Greenville County EMS units, rushed to the scene.

