The Federal COGNI: Aditya Santhanam throws light on Thunai’s ‘Second Brain’

In today's world of data abundance and increasingly complex decisions, artificial intelligence (AI) has moved beyond being a back-office tool to become a strategic force — even earning a seat in the boardroom.

No longer just a tech buzzword, AI is now a boardroom confidant, shaping how organisations think, decide, and lead. Recognising this shift, The Federal has launched COGNI: The Boardroom Series, a leadership-focused event series that explores AI’s transformative impact on high-level decision-making.

The inaugural conference, held in association with the Madras Management Association (MMA) on Friday (June 6), was titled "From Insight to Impact: How AI is Entering the Boardroom". Thunai AI was the title sponsor of the event; The Neural was the knowledge partner.

Lightning presentation on Thunai AI

Among the evening’s standout moments was a lightning presentation by Aditya Santhanam, co-founder and CEO of Thunai AI, the event’s title sponsor.

The presentation highlighted AI's growing capability to interpret data, understand leadership imperatives, and offer tailored strategies — positioning it as an essential asset for enterprises navigating change.

Santhanam shared some fascinating insights into the real-world applications of AI in decision making. "At Thunai AI, we are building something called a second brain," he remarked.

Thunai AI brings together knowledge from different sources and provides workflows and agents on top of it, enabling automation and even human-in-the-loop approach for a wide range of tasks, he further said

Thunai: Your AI companion

In the demonstration of the Thunai platform, it was shown how the system functions as an AI companion — a powerful brain operating in the background. It learns from your conversations, actions, and patterns, remembers what’s important, and interacts like an intelligent teammate.

Thunai also automates repetitive tasks that slow you down, enabling your team to focus on what truly matters. At its core, Thunai is powered by an evolving, intelligent brain.

Troubleshooting prowess

When a user is trying to troubleshoot an issue from a support perspective, they can tag Thunai and ask their query directly in the relevant group. If Thunai has encountered this problem before, it can provide a solution directly in the chat.

If the issue isn't directly addressed, Thunai will return a specific response that helps the user identify the problem more effectively and may even suggest a possible fix.

Running a particular batch command should rectify the issue. Once executed, the system should return a specific output. If that output indicates the system is inactive, the problem is considered resolved. Thunai also waits for user confirmation to ensure the solution has worked.

Not only has Thunai managed to solve this issue, but it is also learning and gaining knowledge from the entire conversation.

Integrating knowledge

Thunai can learn from everyday issues and conversations. It can successfully absorb information from previous Slack discussions, seamlessly incorporating it into its knowledge base.

This is made possible by Thunai’s robust application integration capabilities. It interfaces with over 60 applications and connects with its core brain to perform a wide range of actions.

Thunai voice agent

Thunai applies the data integrated into its system across three distinct interfaces, or agents — chat, voice, and email. Each agent has access to Thunai's brain and an MCP portal. This portal can easily connect with all your workflows and enterprise applications.

The demo showcased how Thunai voice agent was able to provide specific information about an issue, having learned from a previous Slack conversation. It was able to leverage the knowledge gained from that conversation and provide a precise solution.

Moreover, when asked to create a new ticket, Thunai was fully capable of doing so using its screen share feature. Thunai's agent configuration screen also provides a comprehensive log of the entire process. It's important to note that this automated workflow took place while on call.

Absolute quality control

The idea of achieving 100 per cent quality control (QC) was once considered a far-fetched dream — but Thunai now asserts that it’s possible through its smart features.

It’s not about scrutinising your current team, but about identifying gaps in your support system, understanding customer needs, and comparing them with your deliverables.

Thunai enhances the intelligence of your existing system, making quality control more proactive and data-driven.

Modern contact centre

Thunai offers a clean metrics dashboard, providing automatic analysis and network function

All calls are uploaded to the dashboard, which offers an in-depth analysis of call details, action items, and next steps — all presented in easy-to-understand language.

Thunai delivers detailed insights into customer experience, engagement levels, and rapport-building effectiveness. This information is readily available and updated almost immediately after each call.

In conclusion, this is what modern contact centre intelligence looks like. Thunai is extensively used by call support companies to better understand their market signals.

Chennai to the world

Santhanam wrapped up with a message of ambition and pride, "We have been working with Fortune 500 companies, automating their support process."

"We want to be the forerunners for building great agentic products and platforms from Chennai and take them to the world," he revealed.