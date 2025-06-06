C-suite AI: The Federal's COGNI Boardroom Series takes off today in Chennai

Today's world is one of data abundance and increasingly complex decisions. Little wonder that artificial intelligence (AI) has moved beyond being a back-office tool to become a strategic force — even earning a seat in the boardroom.

AI’s growing capability to interpret data, understand leadership imperatives, and offer tailored strategies has positioned it as an essential asset for enterprises navigating change.

Conference today

Recognising this shift, The Federal is launching COGNI: The Boardroom Series, a leadership-focused event series that explores AI’s transformative impact on high-level decision-making.

The inaugural edition, titled “The Thinking Edge – How AI Is Reshaping Business Decisions,” takes place today, June 6, 2025, at the MMA Management Center in Chennai, from 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm.

You can watch the live streaming here from 5 pm:

What to expect

Fireside chat with a leading AI expert

Panel discussion featuring industry leaders and academics

A lightning presentation of a case study