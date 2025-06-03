The Federal to launch ‘COGNI: The Boardroom Series’ in Chennai on June 6

In an era where data is abundant and decision-making is complex, artificial intelligence is no longer just a backend tool that saves time by carrying out mechanical tasks.

AI is evolving into a strategic ally in leadership, so much so that it claims a “seat in the boardroom”. It now has the power to make sense of data, comprehend leadership needs, and offer tailored strategies for the enterprise.

Maiden event

Recognising this transition, The Federal is launching ‘COGNI: The Boardroom Series’, a leadership-focused series of live events that will examine how AI is reshaping operations at the highest levels of business.

The first edition, titled ‘The Thinking Edge – How AI Is Reshaping Business Decisions’, will be held at the MMA Management Center in Chennai on June 6, 2025, from 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm.

“In six years since inception, The Federal has built a reputation as a leading digital news organisation known for its robust, unbiased and insightful reportage,” said S Srinivasan, Editor-in-Chief of The Federal. “Live events are but a logical next step for us."

"We are eager to interact with The Federal community in person, exchanging thoughts and sharing ideas,” he added.

What to expect

Designed for CXOs, business leaders, tech strategists, and decision-makers, the 75-minute invite-only session promises a no-jargon conversation on the growing influence of AI in C-suite corridors.

Highlights include:

Fireside chat with an AI expert

with an AI expert Panel discussion featuring cross-industry leaders and academics

featuring cross-industry leaders and academics Candid insights into AI successes, failures, and pivotal turning points

into AI successes, failures, and pivotal turning points Critical exploration of the question: When do we trust a machine to think for us?

Invite Only

RSVP now to be part of this forward-looking conversation. For invitations and queries, mail events@thefederal.in, or click here.