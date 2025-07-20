Tharoor quotes Nehru when asked about rift with Congress: ‘Who lives if India dies?’

In the midst of his tussle with the Congress leadership, senior party leader and MP Shashi Tharoor refused to be cowed down saying that while "a lot of people have been critical" of him, he will not back down because he believes “this is the right thing for the country".

"While I have been steering clear of such political discussions in public, I felt a student deserved a response," Tharoor posted on X, sharing a video of his response to the student.

Tharoor made these remarks whiles responding to a question from a ‘high school’ student in Kochi about the backlash he faced from his own party after praising PM Modi in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Quoting former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, the Thiruvananthapuram MP also asked, “Who lives if India dies?” and added that national unity must override political rivalry.

On Saturday (July 19), Tharoor also reiterated that the country must always come before party interests.

“Asked an”. Not “asking”. i dictated it and did not proofread what was transcribed https://t.co/zmg6zTfLxh

India comes first

Also, the MP added, “Put your differences aside when the nation is imperilled. India must come first, then only can we all live.”

In his view, the nation comes first. “Parties are a means of making the nation better. So to my mind, whichever party you belong to, the objective of that party is to create a better India in its own way," he said.

Tharoor, a Congress Working Committee member, further pointed out, "Politics is, unfortunately or otherwise, in any democracy, it's about competition. And as a result, when people like me say that we respect our parties, we have certain values and convictions that keep us in our parties, but we need to cooperate with other parties in the interest of national security."

Sometimes the parties feel that is disloyal to them and that becomes a big problem, the Congress leader admitted. Tharoor stressed that while parties may differ in ideology, such as capitalism vs socialism, regulation vs free market, they should all be committed to a “better, safer India”.

Displeased Congress

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack and India's retaliatory Operation Sindoor, Tharoor emerged as a key voice articulating New Delhi's stance to both national and international media. His incisive comments earned praise across the political spectrum, and even critics commended his ability to rise above party lines at a time of national crisis.

Initially, the Congress party supported the government’s response, however, it soon changed tack and started demanding transparency about the ceasefire and questioning the United States’ involvement—created internal friction.

However, Tharoor continued to endorse the Centre's actions much to his party’s discomfort. To make matters worse, the Modi government decided to appoint him as the face of India’s global outreach effort after Operation Sindoor deepened the divide within Congress ranks.

During the global outreach, Tharoor's comments, he said, were aimed at presenting a united front of India’s government and armed forces at international forums. But the move hasn’t gone down well with some within his party.

Last month, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had indirectly targeted Tharoor, saying the Congress believed in putting the “country first”, but for “some, it is Modi first and countrylater."

Tharoor had responded with a post on X. "Don't ask permission to fly. The wings are yours. And the sky belongs to no one," read the post with a bird's photograph.