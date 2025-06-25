Tharoor’s riposte after Kharge’s snub: ‘Don’t ask permission to fly…’

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has responded to party President Mallikarjun Kharge, who snubbed him over his praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On Wednesday (June 25), Thiruvananthapuram Parliamentarian Tharoor put out a post on his X (formerly Twitter) handle, which is seen as a reply to his party colleagues and Kharge.

The response has come hours after Kharge held a press conference in New Delhi where he said, without taking Tharoor’s name, “For us, the nation comes first, but for some, it is ‘Modi first and nation second’. What can we do about such things?”

Tharoor’s X post

In the post, Tharoor put a bird’s picture with the message, “Don’t ask permission to fly. The wings are yours. And the sky belongs to no one.”

Tharoor’s frosty ties with Congress came to the fore after the Centre selected him as part of the MPs' delegation regarding Operation Sindoor, even though the grand old party had not suggested his name.

Tharoor’s praise for Prime Minister Modi in an article in a national English daily irked the Congress leadership further for not towing the party line.

Will Congress take action against Tharoor?

Responding to a question on whether Congress will take any action against Tharoor, the Congress president indicated that the party would not take any action against the MP, saying that people can write what they want and Congress does not want to “get involved” in that.

Kharge sarcastically said that he does not know how to read English, but “he (Tharoor) has very good command of the English language” and was hence made a Congress Working Committee (CWC) member.



