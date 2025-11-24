HAL calls Tejas crash an ‘isolated incident’, says it won’t impact deliveries

The Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) said on Monday (November 24) that the crash of a Tejas fighter jet-manufactured by it- was an “isolated occurrence” that took place under “exceptional circumstances”.

‘Will not impact future deliveries’

According to a Reuters report, HAL further stated that the crash will not impact its business operations, financials or future deliveries. The company’s shares, which were trading 3 per cent lower since morning, remained unchanged following the statement.

HAL did not provide any further details on the crash. The development comes days after the Tejas fighter jet crashed while performing acrobatic manoeuvres at the Dubai Airshow. The Indian Air Force has said that it will set up a court of inquiry to probe the crash.

HAL assures cooperation

The report further stated that HAL and General Electric, which manufactures jet's engines, have assured full support to the investigation.

Experts said that the crash, resulting in the death of the pilot, is a setback for India’s hopes of exporting a domestically manufactured fighter jet and leaves it dependent on orders from the Indian military, reported Reuters.

“Such a public loss could overshadow India's efforts to establish the jet abroad after a painstaking development over four decades,” experts have said as per the report.

How the crash took place

The Tejas fighter jet crashed during a demonstration at the Dubai Air Show on November 21. The pilot, 34-year-old Namnash Syal from Nagrota in Himachal Pradesh, was killed in the incident.

Visual footage showed the aircraft losing altitude before crashing and bursting into flames. The Dubai Media Office reported that emergency responders attended the site after the fighter jet crashed during the flying display.

"An IAF Tejas aircraft met with an accident during an aerial display at Dubai Air Show, today. The pilot sustained fatal injuries in the accident. IAF deeply regrets the loss of life and stands firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief. A court of inquiry is being constituted to ascertain the cause of the accident," the IAF said in a post on X.

The backdrop

The event, held from November 17 to 21, featured more than 1,500 exhibitors and 148,000 industry professionals from 150 countries.

The Tejas has been in service since 2011 and plays roles including air combat and reconnaissance. The incident marks a significant setback for the Indian Air Force’s indigenous aircraft program.