IAF's Tejas fighter jet crashes during Dubai Air Show; pilot dies

A fighter jet Tejas of the Indian Air Force (IAF) has crashed during the Dubai Air Show, the force said on Friday (November 21).

The pilot has died, said the IAF.

"An IAF Tejas aircraft met with an accident during an aerial display at the Dubai Air Show today. The pilot sustained fatal injuries in the accident. Indian Air Force deeply regrets the loss of life and stands firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief. A court of inquiry is being constituted to ascertain the cause of the accident," the IAF said in a statement.

The aircraft crashed in the afternoon local time while flying a demonstration flight at the prestigious Dubai Air Show.