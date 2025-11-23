    • The Federal
    Officials and security personnel at the Air Force Station in Sulur, Coimbatore, paid tributes to Namansh Syal. Photo: PTI

    Nation mourns death of Wing Commander Namansh Syal; Kamal Haasan, Sonu Sood pay tribute

    Wing Commander Namansh Syal’s remains reached Coimbatore with officials paying tribute to the IAF pilot; Syal died in the Tejas crash at the Dubai Air Show

    23 Nov 2025 2:50 PM IST  (Updated:2025-11-23 09:20:20)

    As the country mourns the death of Wing Commander Namansh Syal, who died when his light combat aircraft crashed at the Dubai Air Show, his mortal remains were placed in Sulur Air Force, Tamil Nadu, for people to pay their tributes.

    His mortal remains were flown to Coimbatore on Sunday (November 23). Coimbatore district collector Pavankumar G Giriyappanavar paid tribute by laying a wreath for Syal at the Air Force Station in neighbouring Sulur.

    Sulur Air Force Station is an air base of the Indian Air Force (IAF) located near Coimbatore and is being operated by the Southern Air Command. Earlier, the Indian Air Force paid tribute to the brave pilot, mourning the loss of the nation’s son.

    Dubai Air Show

    Syal, who hailed from Himachal Pradesh, was killed on November 21 after the indigenous multi-role Light Combat Aircraft (LCA), Tejas, crashed during the aerial display at the Dubai Air Show. Syal is survived by his father, mother, his wife and his six-year-old daughter. His wilfe also serves in the Air Force.

    Leaders pay tributes

    Meanwhile, actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan, actor Sonu Sood and singer Adnan Sami mourned the loss of Syal.

    In an X post, the Rajya Sabha MP Kamal Haasan wrote, "Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Wing Commander Namansh Syal, who gave his life while showcasing the pride of our Indian Air Force, the Tejas."

    "A brave son of India taken far too soon. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. India stands with you in this moment of immeasurable grief," he added.

    Actor Sood shared pictures of the late commander along with an image of the crash.

    "Today, India mourns the loss of Wing Commander Namansh Syal, a brave Tejas pilot who gave his life doing what he loved — flying for his nation. His courage and sacrifice will forever remain in our hearts. Salute to a true hero. Jai Hind," Sood wrote in an X post.

    Sami also paid tribute to the late commander, writing, "Extremely saddened by the tragic loss of Wing Commander Namansh Syal… May God bless his soul."

    (With agency inputs)
