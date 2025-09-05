Teachers Day 2025: President Murmu says smart teachers key to education

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday (September 5) said that although in the era of technology-driven education, when smart classrooms and other modern facilities have become crucial, smart teachers still remain the most important component of the education system. She was addressing the National Teachers Awards ceremony, held on Teachers’ Day at Vigyan Bhawan, where she conferred the awards upon over 60 educators for their exemplary contribution to teaching and learning.

President’s take on smart teachers

The President fondly recalled her tenure as a teacher and described it as a very meaningful period of her life. Elaborating further, Murmu said that smart teachers are those who engage with students with a keen understanding of the needs of their development and make studies interesting.

“Smart blackboards, smart classrooms and other modern facilities have their own importance. But the most important thing is smart teachers.... Smart teachers are the teachers who understand the needs of their students' development. Smart teachers make studies interesting and effective with affection and sensitivity,” said Murmu as quoted by PTI.

"Such teachers make students capable of fulfilling the needs of society and the nation. Sensible teachers work to instil a sense of dignity and security in children," she added.

‘Character building is teachers’ duty’

Emphasising the role of teachers in building the moral character of students, the President said it was the primary duty of a teacher. The President said that sensitive and responsible students were more desirable than those engrossed in competition and selfishness. She also said that a good teacher’s combination of “emotions and intellect” has a positive impact on the students.

"Children from the poorest of backgrounds can touch the skies of progress with the power of education. Affectionate and devoted teachers play the most important role in giving strength to the flight of children. The biggest reward for teachers is that their students remember them throughout their lives and make commendable contributions to the family, society and country," she added.

President hails NEP

As for the National Education Policy, the President said that it aims to make India a global knowledge superpower.

"For this, our teachers must be recognised as the best teachers in the world. Our institutions and teachers have to contribute actively in all three areas of education - school education, higher education and skill education. I am confident that our teachers will establish India as a global knowledge superpower with their crucial contribution," she added.

Ahead of the awards, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the National Award-winning teachers. In a light-hearted remark, he said that while teachers usually give homework to students, he wanted to assign one to them to lead campaigns promoting swadeshi products and strengthen the "Make in India" and "Vocal for Local" movements.

