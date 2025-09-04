NIRF Ranking 2025: IIT Madras No. 1 again; see full list of top colleges, universities

The Ministry of Education on Thursday (September 4) released the NIRF rankings for 2025 and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has emerged as the top institution in the country for the seventh successive year.

Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru is in the second spot followed by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay.

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings were announced by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

“NIRF2025 rankings reflect the strength of our institutions and the promise of our students. Heartily congratulate all the institutions featured in this year’s rankings. Glad that NIRF has become a national benchmark today," Pradhan said.

For overall ranking, the parameters considered were Teaching, Learning & Resources (TLR), Research and Professional Practice (RP), Graduation Outcomes (GO), Outreach and Inclusivity (OI), and Peer Perception.

IIT Madras secured the number one position with a score of 87.31, while IISc Bengaluru received 85.00 and IIT Bombay 81.62 score. IIT Madras improved its score, from 86.42 in 2024.

IISc Bengaluru tops universities list

Among universities, the top spot has been bagged by IISc Bengaluru, with Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) at the second spot. The third and fourth positions have been bagged by Manipal Academy of Higher Education and Jamia Millia Islamia.

Delhi University's Hindu College has been ranked at the top among colleges, followed by Miranda House and Hans Raj College. Kirori Mal College is at the fourth spot, while St Stephen's College has secured the fifth position.

IISc Bengaluru is the top-ranked research institution, followed by IIT Madras.

Among open universities, Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is at the top spot, followed by Karnataka State Open University, Mysuru.

AIIMS Delhi top medical institution

In the medical institutions list, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi is number one, followed by Chandigarh’s Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research and Christian Medical College, Vellore.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras is also the top engineering college in the country. The second-best engineering institution is Indian Institute of Technology Delhi while Indian Institute of Technology Bombay is third.

Among the top management institutions, Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad is on top, followed by Indian Institute of Management Bangalore and Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode.

In the law institutions' list, National Law School of India University in Bengaluru bagged the top spot, followed by National Law University in New Delhi and Hyderabad's Nalsar University of Law.