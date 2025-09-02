Kerala nears universal schooling despite withheld funds: Centre's data

Kerala has once again reaffirmed its place at the forefront of India’s education sector, with the latest UDISE+ (Unified District Information System for Education) report for the academic year 2024–25 showing the state far ahead of the national average on almost every key indicator. From academic standards and student retention to gender equality and digital infrastructure, Kerala’s performance underscores its long-acknowledged reputation as the country’s education leader.

According to the data, Kerala has come close to achieving universal education up to Class 12. For every 100 children admitted to Class 1, an impressive 99.5 per cent reach Class 10. Of these, 90 per cent go on to higher secondary, reflecting one of the highest retention rates in the country. The contrast with national figures is stark. Across India, only 62.9 per cent of children enrolled in Class 1 manage to reach Class 10, and barely 47.2 per cent reach Class 12. In practical terms, while more than nine out of 10 children in Kerala complete higher secondary, less than half do so at the national level.

‘Matter of great pride’, says Minister

What makes this achievement even more significant is that the numbers do not include students entering vocational streams such as industrial training institutes, polytechnics, and Kerala’s skill development initiative Skol Kerala. Factoring those in, the state has effectively achieved universal education until the end of school, a feat unmatched elsewhere in India.

Also read: Now, Kerala achieves 100 pc digital literacy

“Despite being financially strained because the Centre has withheld our due funds, Kerala continues to remain in the top tier of the educational indicators published by the Union Ministry of Education and that is a matter of great pride,” said Kerala’s Education Minister V Sivankutty.

Basic facilities, often lacking in many Indian schools, are also near-universal in Kerala. Libraries, playgrounds, toilets, electricity and digital systems are present in the overwhelming majority of schools.

“At the all-India level, out of every 100 children, 37 drop out before they get to Class 10. When it comes to Class 12, just 47.2 per cent of those who joined in Class 1 remain. In other words, more than 52 out of every 100 children in the country fail to complete higher secondary. It is a painful reality that even after 78 years of independence, our nation continues to face such a situation. Yet, hiding these basic shortcomings, those in power often speak about India’s so-called shining progress. It is in this context that Kerala’s achievements in education should be seen,” added the Education Minister.

Access to internet, basic facilities

Physical and digital infrastructure has long been a cornerstone of Kerala’s education policy, and the UDISE+ figures make the scale of that investment evident. At the all-India level, just 57.9 per cent of schools report having computer facilities, and in government-run institutions the figure falls further to 52.7 per cent. Kerala, by contrast, reports near-universal digital access, with 99.1 per cent of schools equipped with computers. In the government sector, the figure is even higher, at 99.3 per cent. Internet connectivity, a crucial tool in the post-pandemic era of blended learning, is also widespread in the state. According to the report, 91.7 per cent of schools in Kerala have uninterrupted internet access, a figure few other states can match.

Also read: UGC draft math curriculum obsolete and retrograde: Prof Amber Habib

Basic facilities, often lacking in many Indian schools, are also near-universal in Kerala. Libraries, playgrounds, toilets, electricity and digital systems are present in the overwhelming majority of schools. These factors, experts note, are critical not just for learning outcomes but also for ensuring student attendance and retention. A school that offers a safe, clean and modern environment is one that parents trust and children are motivated to attend, and Kerala’s insistence on such standards is paying long-term dividends.

“Kerala has a long history of educational achievements, and what we see today is only a continuation of that. The state’s schooling system is strong, supported by the awareness of its people — a result of contributions ranging from princely rulers and missionaries to Marxists and successive governments, irrespective of party politics. Crucially, people’s involvement in education has always been the key. What now needs our focus is higher education and its quality, which remains a matter of concern,” opined Dr. M Sivapraad, a researcher in pedagogic studies.

Gender parity

One of the most striking findings of the UDISE+ report is Kerala’s performance on gender parity. The Gender Parity Index for school education in the state is above one at all levels. This means that girls’ participation in schooling is equal to, or in some cases greater than, that of boys. Across India, bridging gender gaps in education has been an ongoing challenge, with dropout rates for girls rising especially after middle school. Kerala’s achievement is particularly significant because it highlights how socio-cultural and infrastructural support can ensure equal participation for girls in education.

For decades, Kerala’s literacy rates have been among the highest in India, but the UDISE+ 2024–25 findings show that the state is not merely resting on past laurels but is continually improving.

If infrastructure is one leg of Kerala’s education success, the other is its emphasis on teacher quality. The state has consistently invested in training, and the data reflect this commitment. The percentage of trained teachers in Kerala is significantly higher than the national average. At the pre-primary level, 87.4 per cent of teachers are trained, while the figures are 98.4 per cent at the primary stage and 97.1 per cent at the upper primary stage. This consistency ensures that students are not just retained but are taught by qualified professionals throughout their school journey. Kerala also maintains one of the lowest pupil-teacher ratios in the country, making classroom interaction more effective and allowing for closer attention to individual students.

Also read: Parliamentary panel urges law for SC, ST, OBC quotas in private higher education institutions

The Minister underlined that the state’s progress has been possible only because of the joint effort of teachers, parents, students and local self-governments. Decentralised planning, coupled with strong public support for education, has been a distinguishing feature of Kerala’s model for decades. Local bodies have often been the first responders in maintaining schools, funding additional infrastructure, and monitoring performance, creating a sense of ownership that goes beyond bureaucratic directives.

The Minister also stressed that the government is committed to further raising standards, strengthening digital education, expanding skill development programmes, and ensuring that the few remaining gaps in pre-primary training and advanced technological access are closed.

For decades, Kerala’s literacy rates have been among the highest in India, but the UDISE+ 2024–25 findings show that the state is not merely resting on past laurels but is continually improving. The emphasis now is not just on access but also on quality, equity, and future-readiness.

As India grapples with the challenges of school dropouts, uneven access to digital tools, and gender disparities, Kerala’s model provides a blueprint for how sustained investment, community participation and policy focus can together transform education.