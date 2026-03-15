'Tateeree' row: Badshah gets death threat from alleged Lawrence Bishnoi aides

The 2024 incident refers to two low-intensity explosions outside the Seville Bar and Lounge in Chandigarh, owned by the artiste, for which Goldy Brar, a Canada-based gangster linked to Bishnoi, had claimed responsibility.

A screenshot of the post began circulating on social media on Sunday (March 15). The Federal could not independently verify its authenticity. The post was reportedly shared on Facebook from an account named Randeep Malik Anil Pandit, who are allegedly associated with the Bishnoi gang.

"Singer Badshah, you have tried to ruin the culture of Haryana. We showed you the trailer in your club in 2024; next time we will shoot you directly in the forehead," the purported Hindi post on Facebook read.

Singer-rapper Badshah has reportedly received a death threat from alleged associates of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who allegedly warned that he would be “shot in the forehead,” days after he was criticised for his new song Tateeree .

Badshah’s latest project is the Haryanvi folk-inspired track Tateeree, which has received significant backlash for allegedly featuring objectionable lyrics and visuals. The song, released on Badshah's official YouTube channel on March 1, has been accused of making objectionable lyrics against women and minors.

There were also legal troubles for the singer as the Haryana State Commission for Women asked the local police to arrest him after he failed to appear before the panel in connection with the controversy on March 13.

The track was also removed from YouTube following a series of legal actions and public outrage.

On March 6, the police registered an FIR under various provisions of law based on a complaint lodged by a resident of Panchkula in Haryana, alleging the use of objectionable lyrics and visuals in the music video.

The removal came after its viewership crossed several million in a short period.

Badshah issued public apology earlier

Badshah also issued a public apology via Instagram on March 7, stating he never intended to disrespect women or children and expressing regret to the people of Haryana.

"My new song has been released, and I am seeing that the lyrics and the visual representation have caused a lot of people, especially from Haryana, a lot of hurt. Firstly, I want to say that I am from Haryana. Those who know me will vouch for the fact that my entire identity rests on it. I am a proud Haryanvi. I never had the intention or the aim to speak of any women or children of Haryana in this manner," he said.

"I am from the hip hop genre, so the lyrics are often added on to show the competition down, for the competitor. This was never meant for the women or the children. I would never do that. I have always tried to uplift Haryana's culture, however I can. But if this has caused hurt to anyone, I would like to express my heartfelt apology. I hope that you will consider me as Haryana's son, your own son, and forgive me," Badhshah added.

Badshah, who has sung popular Hindi numbers such as "Abhi To Party Shuru Hua Hain" and "Genda Phool" among others, is also one of the judges of the popular music show Indian Idol Season 16, along with Shreya Ghoshal and Vishal Dadlani.

(With agency inputs)