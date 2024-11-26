Blasts at Chandigarh clubs create fear; rapper-linked outlet hit

Two low-intensity explosions rocked Chandigarh’s Sector 26 in the early hours of Tuesday (November 26), one occurring near De'Orra and the other outside Seville, a popular nightclub reportedly linked to rapper Badshah.

The first explosion, at 3:15 am, occurred at the entrance of Seville when two unidentified individuals riding a motorcycle allegedly detonated an explosive device. Shortly thereafter, a similar explosion took place near De'Orra Club, shattering its glass windows, amplifying concerns over the nature of the incidents.

Police deployed

Local police were swiftly alerted and arrived at the spots to initiate investigations. A forensic team was also deployed to gather evidence and assess the extent of the damage.

Preliminary findings indicate that the explosions may have been acts of intimidation, with extortion emerging as a potential motive. CCTV footage from both sites is currently under scrutiny by authorities.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Dilbagh Singh Dhaliwal confirmed the incidents in a statement to reporters: “We received information in the control room about a personal dispute at one of the locations. Upon arrival, the investigating officer found broken glass at the scene. The case is in its initial stages, and forensic teams are actively collecting evidence. A formal complaint was received at 3:25 am.”

When questioned about Seville’s ownership, Dhaliwal refrained from confirming any links to rapper Badshah.

The explosions in Sector 26 have heightened tensions in Chandigarh, following a similar incident in September in the upscale Sector 10 area.

On that occasion, two individuals reportedly threw a grenade-like explosive onto the verandah of a home belonging to 100-year-old KK Malhotra, a retired principal. Malhotra and his wife narrowly escaped, as they had moved indoors minutes before the blast.

The Sector 10 explosion caused damage to the house’s windows and surroundings, prompting an extensive response from bomb detection squads and forensic experts.

Both incidents indicate growing concerns about public safety and suggest a worrying trend of intimidation tactics in the city.