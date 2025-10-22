Taliban denies Pakistan’s claim of India’s role in border clash

The ruling Taliban dispensation in Afghanistan has rubbished Pakistan’s claim of India’s involvement in the recent border clash between Kabul and Islamabad that resulted in dozens of casualties on both sides and dubbed it “baseless”. A ceasefire on October 19 finally halted the military conflict between the two countries.

Taliban’s rebuttal to Pakistan came days after Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif alleged that the Taliban government in Afghanistan was fighting a “proxy war” on behalf of India.

‘India-ties guide by national interest’

Afghanistan's Defence Minister, Mawlawi Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid, scoffed at Pakistan’s allegations, saying that Kabul’s relationship with New Delhi and Islamabad is guided solely by national interest.

“These claims are baseless. Afghanistan has never allowed its territory to be used against any other country. We are an independent nation and our relations with India and Pakistan are guided solely by national interest,” he told Al Jazeera in an interview, reported the Hindustan Times.

The Afghan Defence Minister further alleged that the allegations made by Pakistan will complicate the situation further instead of resolving it.

"These accusations that Pakistan is making are baseless and not supported by reality. These accusations are not true and are not acceptable and will only complicate the issue rather than resolve it," he added.

How Pak-Afghan clash started

The military conflict between Afghanistan and Pakistan started following blasts in Kabul on October 9, for which the Taliban government blamed Pakistan. Afghanistan, days after the blasts, launched retaliatory border strikes, following which Pakistan warned of a strong response.

A 48-hour ceasefire was declared on October 15. However, Pakistan launched strikes in Afghanistan on October 17. Islamabad said that it targeted armed groups sheltered by the Taliban, which allows them to launch attacks in Pakistan. Afghanistan denied the allegation.

Pakistan’s charge

Earlier this month, the Pakistani Defence Minister accused India of being behind escalating tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan. He warned that Pakistan is prepared for a two-front war, suggesting India “could play dirty at the border” and that the possibility of provocation cannot be ruled out.

He further alleged that the Taliban government in Kabul is acting as a proxy for India, pointing to the Afghan Foreign Minister’s recent visit to New Delhi as evidence.