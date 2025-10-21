India restores Kabul Mission to Embassy status to boost ties

India on Tuesday (October 21) restored the status of the Technical Mission of India in Kabul to that of the Embassy of India in Afghanistan. The move is part of a broader effort by New Delhi to boost bilateral engagement with Kabul.

The development comes days after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar announced during his meeting with Afghan counterpart Amir Khan Muttaqi that India will upgrade its diplomatic presence in Kabul.

Bid to boost Afghanistan ties

After the Taliban toppled the democratically elected government in Afghanistan in August 2021, India withdrew its officials from its embassy in Kabul. New Delhi then reestablished diplomatic presence in 2022 in Kabul by deploying a "technical team".

"In keeping with the decision announced during the recent visit of the Afghan Foreign Minister to India, the Government is restoring the status of the Technical Mission of India in Kabul to that of Embassy of India in Afghanistan with immediate effect,” stated the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a release.

“This decision underscores India’s resolve to deepen its bilateral engagement with the Afghan side in all spheres of mutual interest,” added the release.

Will boost India’s role in Afghanistan’s development

“The Embassy of India in Kabul will further augment India’s contribution to Afghanistan’s comprehensive development, humanitarian assistance, and capacity-building initiatives, in keeping with the priorities and aspirations of Afghan society,” stated the release.

The mission will be headed by a diplomat in the rank of Charge d'affaires, it is learnt, reported PTI.

The backdrop

Muttaqi was in India this month for six days, which signalled a new approach in New Delhi's ties with Kabul, though it has not yet recognised the Taliban set up.

The foreign minister of the Taliban set-up had said Afghanistan will not allow any elements to use its territory against New Delhi's interests.

Muttaqi told a select group of journalists that Kabul will also send diplomats to India as part of step-by-step efforts to improve the bilateral ties.

"We will not allow any (element) to threaten anyone else or use the territory of Afghanistan against others. Daesh is a challenge for the region, and Afghanistan is at the frontlines of this struggle," he had said.

(With agency inputs)