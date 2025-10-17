India could ‘play dirty’ at border, says Pak as it readies for two-front war

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has sparked controversy once again by linking India to Islamabad’s escalating tensions with Kabul, declaring that the country is ready for a possible two-front war amid growing border hostilities with the Taliban.

Asif warns of 'two-front war'

In an interview with Samaa TV, Asif expressed caution, warning of “strong chances” that India “could play dirty at the border”.

He claimed that Pakistan was prepared for a “two-front war” amid the ongoing strain with Afghanistan, when asked whether tensions could spill over to the Indian frontier.

Responding to a question about potential Indian provocations, Asif said, “No, absolutely, you cannot rule that out. There are strong possibilities.”

When asked whether he had met the Prime Minister to discuss a coordinated response, he replied, “Yes, strategies are in place. I can’t discuss them publicly, but we are prepared for any eventuality.”

Taliban fighting India’s proxy war

Earlier, Asif had accused Afghanistan’s Taliban government of “fighting a proxy war” on behalf of India.

Speaking to Geo News earlier this week, Asif, disregarding Pakistan’s own history of harbouring terror groups, said, “I have my doubts that the ceasefire will hold, because the decisions of the [Afghan] Taliban are being sponsored by Delhi.”

“Muttaqi (Taliban foreign minister) is back after a week-long trip to India. It remains to be seen what plan he has brought along with him,” he added. “Right now, Kabul is fighting a proxy war for Delhi,” he alleged.

Pak orders Afghan refugees to 'go back'

Even as tensions persist along Pakistan’s borders, Asif has also targeted Afghan refugees in the country, claiming they have “given nothing to Pakistan except terrorism”. He said the government had begun a crackdown on Afghans residing illegally in Pakistan and insisted that “the majority of Afghans should go back”.

“All the rulers of Afghanistan in the past fifty years, whether in the 1970s, 80s, 90s or the decades of this century, have taken refuge in Pakistan, but none of them have ever acknowledged Pakistan’s help. What have we gained from them? What have they given us except terrorism? Pakistan has destroyed its own peace because of these relations. Now that the situation is improving, why don’t they go back? This majority should return,” Asif said.

Pakistan-Afghanistan clash

The Defence Minister’s remarks came shortly after Islamabad and Kabul agreed to a 48-hour ceasefire late on Wednesday (October 15), following fierce border clashes that erupted after Pakistan allegedly targeted Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) camps inside Afghan territory.

Pakistan has accused the Taliban of harbouring the TTP, which has killed hundreds of Pakistani soldiers since 2021. The Taliban claimed to have killed 58 Pakistani soldiers in retaliatory strikes, while Islamabad said it had neutralised 200 “Taliban and affiliated terrorists”.

The temporary ceasefire, brokered by Saudi Arabia and Qatar, reportedly brought a brief pause to a week of intense fighting between the two neighbours.