Take down remark claiming Coronil as COVID-19 'cure': Delhi HC to Ramdev

The Delhi High Court on Monday (July 29) directed yoga guru Baba Ramdev to take down his public remark claiming ‘Coronil’ a “cure” for COVID-19 and also questioning the efficacy of allopathy against COVID within three days.

The directions came following a 2021 lawsuit filed by the doctors' associations against Ramdev, his aide Acharya Balkrishna as well as Patanjali Ayurveda.



Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani had reserved the order on the issue on May 21 after hearing the parties. According to the lawsuit, Ramdev made “unsubstantiated claims” with respect to ‘Coronil’ being a cure for COVID-19, contrary to the licence granted to the drug for merely being an “immuno-booster”.



The senior counsel appearing for the doctors had sought a direction to restrain the defendants, Ramdev and others, from making further similar statements.



Three Resident Doctors' Association of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences at Rishikesh, Patna and Bhubaneswar had moved the high court in 2021 against Ramdev and others.



They alleged there was a misinformation campaign and a marketing strategy to further the sales of the product sold by Ramdev, including 'Coronil' which claimed to be an alternative treatment for COVID-19.



The doctors had alleged that Ramdev, a highly influential person, was sowing doubts in the minds of the general public about the safety and efficacy of not only allopathic treatments but also COVID-19 vaccines.



On October 27, 2021, the high court had issued summons to Ramdev and others on the lawsuit, saying that it was not frivolous and a case for its institution was “definitely” made out.



The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration in Uttar Pradesh had earlier this month banned the sale of 14 Ayurvedic medicines manufactured by Divya Pharmacy and Patanjali Ayurveda Limited.

