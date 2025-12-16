Supriya Sule dismisses EVM rigging claims, backs voting machine integrity

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MP Supriya Sule has dismissed the Opposition’s allegations of electronic voting machine (EVM) rigging, noting that she herself has been elected four times using the same machines.

Sule, a key ally of the Congress-led INDIA bloc, made the comments just days after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticised the Centre over alleged poll manipulation, a charge the Opposition has repeatedly raised over the years.

Sule defends EVM integrity

“I have been elected on the same machine, so I will not question the EVMs or VVPATs. I am not speaking against the machine. I am making a very limited point, and with great expectations from the BJP, which has secured such a large mandate in Maharashtra,” Sule said.

The four-term Lok Sabha MP from Baramati in Maharashtra made the remarks during a debate on electoral reforms.

Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had also said it was “wrong” to question EVMs “only when results don’t meet expectations”.

Rahul accuses BJP of 'using' EC

During the debate, Rahul Gandhi reiterated his claim that the BJP is “directing and using” the Election Commission to undermine India’s democracy. He also questioned the removal of the Chief Justice of India from the selection panel responsible for appointing Election Commissioners.

The Congress leader called for providing all parties with a machine-readable voter list one month before polling, scrapping the rule that permits CCTV footage to be destroyed after 45 days, granting access to EVMs, and amending the law that allows Election Commissioners to “get away with whatever they want to do”.

Amit Shah counters Congress

Union Home Minister Amit Shah responded sharply, saying that it was former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi who introduced EVMs in the country, and yet it is now his son and his party who oppose them.

Shah also pointed out that the Congress won the first election held using EVMs. “This was in 2004 when Manmohan Singh became the prime minister. Ten years later, when we won in 2014, they (the Congress) raised doubts,” he said.