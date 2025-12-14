Rahul Gandhi accuses EC of aiding BJP at 'Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod' rally

Addressing Congress’ 'Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod' rally, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said on Sunday (December 14) that his party stands with "satya (truth)" and vowed to remove the "Narendra Modi-RSS government"

'EC working for BJP'

Lashing out at the Election Commission, Rahul accused Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi of working for the BJP.

"We will stand with 'satya' (truth) and will remove the Narendra Modi-RSS government from power. They have 'satta' (power), and they indulge in 'vote chori'," the Congress MP said.

Slams PM Modi

Rahul further alleged that the BJP transferred Rs 10,000 during the elections, but the poll panel did not take any action against them. "In this fight between truth and untruth, the Election Commission is working with the BJP government," he said.

"(Prime Minister Narendra) Modi brought a new law to give immunity to EC; we will change this law retroactively and act against election commissioners," added Rahul.

Asserting that it may take time, but truth will ultimately win, he said, "We'll work with truth and non-violence to defeat Modi and (Amit) Shah."

Priyanka's ballot paper dare to BJP

During the rally, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra alleged that every stage of the electoral process raises doubts, adding that the Chief Election Commissioner and the two election commissioners must explain how people’s voting rights were “taken away”.

Priyanka said citizens must speak up when institutions of the country are being weakened. She said that the BJP would not be able to shield the Chief Election Commissioner and the Election Commissioners, asserting that they would eventually have to answer for “conspiring” to strip people of their right to vote.

“I challenge the BJP to fight elections on a ballot paper. They know they will never win,” the Congress general secretary said.

Priyanka on Bihar setback

Urging party workers not to be disheartened over the defeat in Bihar, she said the country knows the BJP wins through “vote chori”.

Priyanka further alleged that the Election Commission ignored the transfer of Rs 10,000 to each woman in Bihar during the period of the Model Code of Conduct. “If this is not ‘vote chori’, then what is?” she said, reiterating that elections are not being conducted fairly and that every step of the poll process arouses suspicion.

She also accused the Narendra Modi-led Centre of forcing institutions to fall in line with the government.

Kharge dubs BJP as 'gaddars'

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also lashed out at the BJP, calling those involved in “vote chori” “gaddars” and saying they must be removed from power to protect voting rights and the Constitution.

Kharge said it was the responsibility of all Indians to collectively strengthen Congress ideology, asserting that only the party can save the country.

He said that the ideology of the RSS would “finish the nation”. “The BJP people are ‘gaddars’ (traitors) and ‘dramebaaz’ (indulge in theatrics). They need to be removed from power,” the Congress chief said.

Kharge also said he chose to attend the rally instead of travelling to Bengaluru for his son’s surgery, saying he felt it was necessary to be present to “save 140 crore people”.

(With agency inputs)