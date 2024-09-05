Supreme Court to hear Arvind Kejriwal's plea against arrest by CBI today

The Supreme Court is all set to hear the bail plea of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the corruption case filed against him by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the now-scrapped excise policy on Thursday (September 5).

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan, while considering the bail plea on August 14, had denied him interim bail. The hearing was deferred until September 5, allowing the CBI to file its counter affidavit.

Kejriwal had challenged the Delhi High Court's decision that upheld his arrest in the corruption case related to the alleged scam.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, a Delhi court issued summons to Kejriwal and other accused in the case after considering the CBI's “fourth supplementary chargesheet” related to the excise policy case. The court also extended Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody until September 11. Special judge Kaveri Baweja ordered that the accused be presented before the court on September 11.



The CBI filed its fourth supplementary chargesheet on July 30, naming Kejriwal, Satyendar Jain, Amit Arora, Vinod Chauhan, Ashish Mathur, and P Sarath Reddy as accused in the case. According to the CBI, Kejriwal is described as “one of the main conspirators” and was allegedly in contact with the South group, which included K Kavitha, Raghav Magunta, Arun Pillai, Butchibabu Gorantla, P Sarath Reddy, Abhishek Boinpally, and Benoy Babu.



The chargesheet further claims that the kickback funds were used “as per Kejriwal's instructions” since the money was routed into the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) funds. Additionally, it was alleged that Kejriwal promised ₹90 lakh to each candidate in 40 constituencies in Goa.



The Delhi chief minister was first arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21, 2024, in a money laundering case and later by the CBI in a corruption case on June 26. He has already received bail from the top court in the ED case linked to the alleged liquor policy scam.

