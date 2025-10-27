'Country’s image at stake’: SC raps states over stray dog case

The Supreme Court on Monday (October 27) chided the state governments for not filing affidavits with regard to the stray dogs case. Issuing summons to the Chief Secretaries of all states and Union Territories barring West Bengal and Telangana, the top court said that multiple incidents of stray dog attacks are taking place, maligning the image of the country in the international arena. The remarks were made by the bench of Justice Vikram Nath, Justice Sandeep Mehta and Justice NV Anjaria.

"Continuous incidents are happening, and the image of the country is being shown as down in the eyes of foreign nations. We are also reading news reports," said Justice Nath as quoted by Live Law. The court noted that only West Bengal and Telangana have filed compliance affidavits.

SC slams Delhi govt

Noting that there was no representation on behalf of the states which have not filed the said affidavits, the top court expressed its displeasure over the development, with Justice Kant saying that the court issued notices to all states and Union Territories, adding that the matter was widely reported.

Also Read: SC order on stray dogs: Key points you should know

Justice Kant also asked Additional Solicitor General Archana Pathak Dave as to why the Delhi Government has not filed a compliance affidavit yet.

"Why has NCT not filed an affidavit? Chief Secretary to come up with explanation...otherwise cost may be imposed and coercive steps will be taken...notices were issued to all states/UTs,” said Justice Kant.

‘Your officers don't read newspapers?’

“Your officers don't read newspapers or social media? Everyone has reported this...Once they are aware, they should come forward! All Chief Secretaries to remain present on November 3, else we will hold the Court in the auditorium," he added.

Also Read: Stray dogs made me famous, blessed me too: SC judge who revised Delhi ruling

The bench was hearing a suo motu case relating to stray dogs.

The backdrop

The apex court had on August 22 expanded the scope of the stray dogs case beyond the confines of Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) and directed that all states and Union Territories be made parties in the matter.

In its August 22 order, the top court had modified its earlier direction prohibiting the release of vaccinated stray dogs from pounds in Delhi-NCR, calling it "too harsh" and ordered the canines to be released post-sterilisation and de-worming.

(With agency inputs)