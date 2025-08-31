Stray dogs made me famous, blessed me too: SC judge who revised Delhi ruling

Supreme Court Judge Justice Vikram Nath on Saturday (August 30) has thanked stray dogs for making him famous in civil society, not only in India but the world over.

Justice Vikram Nath had presided over the three-judge bench in the high-profile Delhi stray dog case that has now brought him global recognition.

The three judge bench modified the August 11 order of a two-judge bench calling it "too harsh". The earlier order had prohibited the release of captured stray dogs from shelters in Delhi and neighbouring areas. His bench ruled that the dogs must be returned to their original locations after vaccination and sterilisation.

Blessings from dogs

Further, Justice Nath, who is known for his light-hearted banter inside and outside the court, said he he had been receiving messages from dog lovers, saying that dogs are blessing him too.

Also read: SC order on stray dogs: Key points you should know

"And I have also been receiving messages saying that apart from dog lovers, dogs are also giving me blessings and good wishes. In addition to human blessings and good wishes, I have their good wishes also," said Justice Nath while speaking at the Regional Conference on Human-Wildlife Conflict in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.

Next CJI?

Incidentally, Justice Nath is second in line to become the Chief Justice of India after Justice Surya Kant. He is expected to assume office in 2027.

In his talk, Justice Nath pointed out that for a long time, he had been known in the legal fraternity for his "odd jobs". But now, he is grateful to stray dogs for giving him "recognition not only in this country but in the entire civil society across the world".

Justice Nath, who credited the unique case for elevating his profile internationally, also thanked the Chief Justice for assigning him this case.

Also read: Stray dogs case: SC slams local authorities for ‘inaction’; reserves order

Moreover, he was at the 'Law Asia POLA Summit' and the presidents of the lawyers association, who were present there also started asking questions about the stray dogs matter. “I felt very elated well people outside India also know me. So I am thankful to them for giving me this recognition,” he said.

A welcome order

The CJI had reassigned the case to Justice Nath after a nation-wide protest by people against the previous order. The protestors claimed that the earlier order, which mandated keeping street dogs in shelters, was inhumane and impractical. Justice Nath's bench, however, found a middle ground, allowing the release of vaccinated stray dogs.

The bench, also comprising Justices Sandeep Mehta and NV Anjaria, however, said the order won't apply to dogs infected with rabies or those displaying aggressive behaviour.

The bench modified the August 11 direction, calling it "too harsh". The SC bench had delivered its order in a suo motu case initiated on July 28 over a media report on stray dog bites leading to rabies, particularly among children, in Delhi.