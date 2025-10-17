SC takes suo motu case on ‘digital arrest’ scams using fake orders

The Supreme Court on Friday (October 17) took suo motu cognisance of an increasing number of scams related to “digital arrests” where fraudsters impersonate law enforcement officials and judicial authorities to dupe people and extort money, especially targeting senior citizens.

Fake order in the name of Ex CJI

The development comes after a 73-year-old woman from Haryana’s Ambala complained that fraudsters used a fake Supreme Court order purportedly issued by former Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna to put her ‘digital arrest’ and extorted more than Rs 1 crore from her. The victim addressed her complaint to CJI BR Gavai.

The top court was informed that two FIRs were lodged with the cybercrime department at Ambala under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhitya (BNS).

‘Strikes at people's faith in judiciary’

Taking up a suo motu proceeding titled “In Re: Victims of Digital Arrest Related to Forged Documents”, a Bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi observed that forging apex court, high court orders, signatures of judges to digitally arrest innocent people, including senior citizens, strikes at the bottom of trust and faith of people in judicial institutions.

"The fabrication of judicial orders bearing forged signatures of judges strikes at the very foundation of the public trust in the judicial system, besides the rule of law. Such action constituted a direct assault on the dignity of the institution," the top court said.

‘Centre-State coordination required’

The bench also took cognisance of the fact that several such cases have been reported multiple times in the media, adding that coordinated action by the central and state police is required to curb such crimes involving so-called ‘digital arrest’.

"We are also inclined to take judicial notice of the fact that the instance case is not the sole instance. It has been largely reported many times in the media that such crimes have taken place in different parts of the country,” said the bench.

“We are, therefore, of the view that action and coordinated efforts between the central and state police are required to unearth the full extent of the criminal enterprise involving forging judicial documents, extortion/robbery of innocent people, most importantly, the senior citizens," the bench said.

It sought the assistance of the Attorney General and directed the Haryana government and Ambala cybercrime department to file a status report on the probe done so far in the case of a senior citizen couple.

