SC rejects Telangana's plea against HC stay on 42 pc OBC quota in local body polls

The Supreme Court on Thursday (October 16) dismissed the Telangana government’s petition challenging the Telangana High Court’s interim order that stayed the State government’s decision to increase Other Backward Classes (OBC) reservation in local body elections in the State to 42 per cent.

A bench comprising Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Sandeep Mehta stated that the Telangana High Court should decide the main matter without being influenced by the apex court’s dismissal of the Telangana Government’s Special Leave Petition, reported Live Law.

