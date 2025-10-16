    • The Federal
    SC stated that the Telangana High Court should decide the main matter without being influenced by the apex court’s dismissal of the plea. File photo

    SC rejects Telangana's plea against HC stay on 42 pc OBC quota in local body polls

    The Supreme Court dismissed Telangana’s plea against the HC order staying its move to raise the OBC quota in local body polls to 42 per cent, directing the HC to decide the case

    16 Oct 2025 1:02 PM IST  (Updated:2025-10-16 07:37:10)

    The Supreme Court on Thursday (October 16) dismissed the Telangana government’s petition challenging the Telangana High Court’s interim order that stayed the State government’s decision to increase Other Backward Classes (OBC) reservation in local body elections in the State to 42 per cent.

    A bench comprising Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Sandeep Mehta stated that the Telangana High Court should decide the main matter without being influenced by the apex court’s dismissal of the Telangana Government’s Special Leave Petition, reported Live Law.

    (The story will be updated soon)

    Supreme CourtTelangana High CourtOBC reservation
