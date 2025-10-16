SC asks Election Commission to fix errors in Bihar voter list in SIR case

The Supreme Court on Thursday (October 16) said that it expects the Election Commission to examine typographical errors and other mistakes in the final Bihar electoral roll prepared following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise as a responsible authority.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi further stated that it was expecting the poll panel to come out with remedial measures and posted the matter on November 4.

Demand for disclosure of number of deleted voters

During the hearing, advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the NGO 'Association of Democratic Reforms, submitted that the details of a voter who claimed that his name was not added in the final list and was later dubbed by the EC as fake on the October 7 hearing in the matter, were true.

Bhushan further stated that the EC should disclose how many voters were deleted and for what revision to ensure transparency in the exercise.

At this point, the bench pointed out that the electoral roll will be frozen on October 17 in some constituencies, which are going into poll in the first phase and on October 20 for those going into poll in the second phase.

Also Read: Bihar SIR: SC directs EC to furnish details of 3.66 lakh excluded voters

‘No doubt EC will fulfill responsibility’

However, after taking note of EC’s submission that they are in the process of publishing the list, the bench said that it has “no doubt” that the poll panel will fulfil its responsibility.

"We have no doubt that they will fulfill their responsibility...they are bound to publish...we are not closing the matter," said Justice Kant as quoted by Live Law.

Earlier on October 7, the top court asked the EC to provide details of 3.66 lakh voters who were part of the draft voter list but were excluded from the final electoral roll prepared after Bihar's SIR exercise, saying there is "confusion" over the matter.

On September 30, the EC, while publishing the final electoral list of the poll-bound Bihar, said the total number of electors has come down by nearly 47 lakh to 7.42 crore in the final electoral roll from 7.89 crore before the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list carried out by the Election Commission.

Also Read: SIR: 'Final' Bihar voter roll still a mystery, leaves Grand Alliance baffled

Final figure increased by 17.87 lakh

The final figure has, however, increased by 17.87 lakh from 7.24 crore electors named in the draft list issued on August 1, which had removed 65 lakh voters from the original list on various accounts, including deaths, migration and duplication of voters.

While 21.53 lakh new electors have been added to the draft list, 3.66 lakh names have been removed, resulting in a net increase of 17.87 lakh.

The assembly elections in Bihar will be held in 121 seats of the 243-member Assembly on November 6, while the remaining 122 constituencies will go to polls on November 11. The counting of votes will be held on November 14.

(With agency inputs)