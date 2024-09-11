The Federal
Watch | TN govt Vs Union govt, this time on school syllabus

In this video, we explore the ongoing debate between the Tamil Nadu government and the Union government regarding the quality of the state's school syllabus.

Pramila Krishnan
11 Sep 2024 1:40 PM GMT


Tamil Nadu educationschool studentsMinistry of EducationNational Education PolicySchool Education and Literacy
About the AuthorPramila Krishnan
Pramila Krishnan is Assistant Editor with The Federal. She is a multimedia journalist covering social issues, gender, and politics.
