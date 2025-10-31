Stalin, Congress slam PM Modi over ‘DMK harasses Biharis’ remark

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent remarks alleging that the DMK government in Tamil Nadu was harassing people from Bihar have triggered a strong political backlash from both the DMK and the Congress.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin sharply criticised the Prime Minister, accusing him of lowering the dignity of his office with such statements.



“Mr. Hon’ble Prime Minister is responsible for everyone in this country. As a Tamilian, I painfully request that Narendra Modi should not lose his responsible dignity with such speeches, which he often forgets,” Stalin said in a post on X.

Opposition slams divisive politics

He further alleged that the BJP was resorting to divisive politics for electoral benefit. “I strongly condemn the BJP, wherever it goes, Odisha or Bihar, for displaying hatred towards Tamils for election politics,” Stalin wrote.

The chief minister also appealed to the prime minister to “stop petty political activities like creating enmity between Hindus and Muslims, and between Tamils and Biharis,” urging him instead to focus on national welfare.

Echoing Stalin’s criticism, Congress leader Manickam Tagore accused Modi of deliberately sowing division among communities. “PM Modi has once again spoken in a way that sows hatred and division against thousands of Bihari brothers working peacefully in Tamil Nadu,” Tagore said in a post on X.

Tagore described the remarks as part of the “politics of hatred ingrained in the RSS training,” calling it “Modi’s political DNA.” He expressed full support for Stalin’s stance and urged all parties to come together to “protect the unity and diversity of India.”

BJP backs PM Modi’s remarks

The controversy has erupted as the BJP intensifies its campaign in Bihar ahead of the 2025 Assembly elections. Modi’s comments about alleged mistreatment of Bihari workers in Tamil Nadu have added a fresh flashpoint to the political discourse.



Defending the Prime Minister, former Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai said Modi’s comments reflected “the reality.”

“Our esteemed Prime Minister of India, Thiru Narendra Modi, stated that the DMK people are tormenting the hardworking people of Bihar, and this is entirely true,” Annamalai wrote on X. He further alleged that “from Tamil Nadu ministers Ponmudi, TRB Raja, MP Dayanidhi Maran, A Raja, and right down to the grassroots DMK functionaries,” there had been repeated instances of mocking Biharis and inciting hostility against them.