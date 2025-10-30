Modi slams RJD, Congress for ‘insulting Chhathi Maiya’, hints rift in Opposition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (October 30) launched a two-pronged attack on the Mahagathbandhan allies RJD and Congress, accusing the Opposition parties of insulting 'Chhathi Maiya', the widely worshipped deity in Bihar, over getting votes and claiming that there has been rift between them.

PM Modi’s remarks came days after Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said that the PM was doing “drama” over Chhath Puja. He also claimed that there has been a rift between the RJD and Congress ahead of the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections.

The Prime Minister used the "water and oil" analogy to refer to the alleged differences between the RJD and Congress, claiming that their rallies were sham.

‘For Congress, RJD Chhath puja is drama’

"... Congress and RJD are insulting Chhathi Maiyya. Can anyone insult Chhathi Maiyya for votes in the election? Will the people of Bihar and the country tolerate this?” said PM Modi during a rally in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur.

Also Read: Tejashwi: PM Modi keen to open factories in Gujarat, but wants win in Bihar polls

"... For Congress and RJD, the worship of Chhathi Maiyya is a drama and 'nautanki'. Do you agree with them? Will you punish them or not?” he added as quoted by ANI.

‘Will Bihar’s women tolerate insult?’

The Prime Minister further alleged that the women who perform a long fast without even drinking water on the occasion of Chhath Puja were doing drama in the eyes of Congress and RJD.

Also Read: 'Modi's Chhath drama', 'Thugbandhan': Rahul, Amit Shah trade barbs in Bihar rallies

"The women who observe such a long fast without water... The women who stand in the Ganga Ji and offer arghya to Surya Dev. In the eyes of RJD-Congress, they are doing a drama. Will the mothers and sisters of Bihar tolerate this insult to Chhathi Maiya? I know that no person from Bihar can forget this insult to Chhathi Maiya,” said Modi.

Slams RJD, Congress over coruption

He slammed the RJD and Congress over corruption and law and order.

"... RJD-Congress can be identified by five things. What have the RJD-Congress done? I will tell you about these five words- Katta, Kroorta, Katuta, Kushasan, and Corruption... Where there is 'katta', where cruelty reigns, there the law breaks down,” said Modi.

Also Read: Rahul: Modi-Nitish govt has ‘strangled' aspirations of Bihar's youth

"... Where there are the RJD and Congress, which spread bitterness, harmony in society becomes difficult. Where there is the misrule of RJD and Congress, there is no trace of development. Where there is corruption, there social justice is not achieved. The rights of the poor are looted; only a few families flourish. Such people can never do good for Bihar,” he added.

‘Enhance Bihar’s pride’

PM Modi said that one of the NDA’s core agendas for the Bihar Assembly elections was to enhance Bihar's pride and to promote its sweet language and rich culture globally.

"Our priority in the NDA and BJP is to enhance Bihar's pride, to spread Bihar's sweet language and rich culture to every corner of the world, and to ensure Bihar's development...RJD and Congress can never make Bihar developed. These parties ruled Bihar for decades, but all they gave the people was betrayal and false promises," he added.

The Prime Minister also announced that the Centre will organise a public competition to encourage newer artists and songs on Chhath as part of a national initiative to include Chhath Mahaparva on the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List and to promote the festival's heritage and history.