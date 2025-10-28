Rahul: Modi-Nitish govt has ‘strangled' aspirations of Bihar's youth

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on Tuesday (October 28), alleged that the "Modi-Nitish" government has strangled the aspirations of the youth in Bihar, left the state abandoned and pushed it into an abyss on every development parameter.

Rahul asserted that now is the time for change and to reaffirm the Mahagathbandhan's resolve for justice. He made the remarks in a post on X, accompanied by a video of his interaction with Bihar's youth recently.

Rahul's conversation with Bihar youths

"A few days ago, I had a very interesting conversation with the youth of Bihar on every issue, including education, health, and employment. There is only one culprit responsible for the deplorable state on all these counts -- the BJP-JDU government," the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said in his post.

"The youth of Bihar are well aware of how, over the past 20 years, this Modi-Nitish government has strangled their aspirations, left the state abandoned, and pushed it into the abyss on every parameter," he said.

Also Read: Tejashwi: Law and order completely collapsed in Bihar, NDA govt least bothered

कुछ दिनों पहले बिहार के युवाओं से बहुत दिलचस्प बातचीत हुई - शिक्षा, स्वास्थ्य, रोज़गार हर मुद्दे पर। और, इन सबकी दुर्दशा के लिए सिर्फ एक गुनहगार है, BJP-JDU सरकार।



बिहार के युवा बखूबी जानते हैं कि पिछले 20 सालों में किस तरह इस मोदी-नीतीश सरकार ने उनकी आकांक्षाओं का गला घोंटा है,… pic.twitter.com/Vcn8fNoMpv — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 28, 2025

Three key issues

On the education front, Rahul pointed out that Bihar ranks 27th out of 29 states for the class 9–10 dropout rate. For enrollment in classes 11 and 12, the state stands at 28th, and likewise, it is also 28th in female literacy.

Turning to jobs, he said Bihar is ranked 21st for employment in the service sector and 23rd in the industry/manufacturing sector.

Also Read: SIR of over 15 crore voters begins in UP today, political storm likely

In health and sanitation, he added, the state is placed 27th in infant mortality rate and health-insurance coverage, and occupies the 29th spot in household access to toilets. On human development metrics, Gandhi noted, Bihar is 27th in the Human Development Index (HDI) and 25th in per-capita income.

'Failure of double-engine govt'

After pointing out the performance of Bihar in multiple sectors, he noted that it was a reflection of the double-engine rule in the state. He further added that instead of opportunities, the Bihar government rendered only unemployment and despair to youths.

"These are not just numbers; they are a mirror, a rear-view mirror showing how far this 'double engine' has dragged Bihar back from progress. All the Bihari youths I met are extremely talented and intelligent. With their capabilities and hard work, they can shine anywhere, but the government has given them unemployment and despair instead of opportunities." "Now is the time for change, to rekindle Bihar's pride. It is time to reaffirm the Mahagathbandhan's resolve for justice," Rahul said.

Also Read: Waqf Act will be 'thrown into dustbin' if voted to power: Tejashwi Yadav

State of education institutions in Bihar

In his interaction with the students from Bihar studying in Delhi, Gandhi asked if they had been literally forced to move out of the state to pursue studies. He received affirmative responses. The youths cited the condition of the educational institutions in the state.

In the video, one of the students flagged discrimination, saying "Bihari" is used as an abuse in universities in Delhi. A woman student talked about the negative profiling of the state.

The 243-member Bihar Assembly will go to polls in two phases – on November 6 and November 11 – with results set to be announced on November 14.

(With agency inputs)