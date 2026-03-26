Sonia responds well to treatment in Delhi hospital; Rahul praises Kerala nurses

Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi is responding well to treatment for a systemic infection and continues to remain under medical supervision at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, the hospital authorities said on Thursday (March 26).

The hospital’s chairman Dr Ajay Swaroop said that Sonia Gandhi, who was admitted on the night of March 24, is being treated with antibiotics for systemic infection and is responding well to the therapy. She is under the care of a team of senior doctors, who are closely monitoring her condition, he said.

Also Read: Sonia Gandhi ‘intervenes’ to mend ties with DMK ahead of Tamil Nadu polls

Sources said Sonia Gandhi is likely to remain under observation at the hospital for a couple more days as a precautionary measure. Her condition is stable and not serious, they added.

The 79-year-old leader was admitted at around 10.22 pm on Tuesday (March 24) after developing a fever, with sources earlier attributing her illness to a change in the weather.

Kerala nurses exemplify State’s spirit: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday (March 25) said that nurses from Kerala exemplify the spirit of the state as they do not differentiate between patients based on religion, community, or financial background.

Rahul made the observation while drawing from his own experience with a nurse from Kerala while his mother, Sonia Gandhi, was hospitalised - the reason behind him not being able to go to Kerala for a UDF election event.

Participating online in the event, Rahul said that as he rested in his mother's hospital room, every hour a nurse, who hailed from Kerala, came and checked up on Sonia Gandhi and it came as a comfort for him as he was worried about her health.

Also Read: Sonia Gandhi admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi

"So, while the whole world sleeps, nurses from Kerala, in Delhi and the rest of the world, are comforting people, holding their hands and making them comfortable. For me, this is the spirit of Kerala. A nurse exemplifies Kerala very well. She does not differentiate between patients based on their religion, community, or financial background. She does her duty," he said.

A nurse will ask the right questions and take the correct action at the right time, he said.