    Sonia Gandhi admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi

    Congress leader admitted on Monday evening for routine check-up; doctors say she is stable and under observation for chronic cough

    6 Jan 2026 12:37 PM IST  (Updated:2026-01-06 07:07:31)

    New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here, sources said on Tuesday.

    She is doing fine and has been kept under observation of a chest physician, they said.

    It is a routine admission, but she has this problem of chronic cough, and she keeps coming for check-ups, especially with this pollution in the city, a hospital source told PTI, adding that she was admitted on Monday evening.

    Gandhi had turned 79 in December 2025. PTI

