Sonia Gandhi admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi
Congress leader admitted on Monday evening for routine check-up; doctors say she is stable and under observation for chronic cough
New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here, sources said on Tuesday.
She is doing fine and has been kept under observation of a chest physician, they said.
It is a routine admission, but she has this problem of chronic cough, and she keeps coming for check-ups, especially with this pollution in the city, a hospital source told PTI, adding that she was admitted on Monday evening.
Gandhi had turned 79 in December 2025. PTI
