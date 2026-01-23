Snowfall, rain affect Uttarakhand, Kashmir, Himachal; flights cancelled, roads closed

Fresh snowfall and rain lashed several northern states on Friday (January 23) as Western Disturbances intensified winter conditions, disrupting air travel, road movement, and daily life across Uttarakhand, Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh.

High-altitude areas of Uttarakhand received the first snowfall of the year on Friday, ending a prolonged dry spell and intensifying the cold wave across the state. Several low-lying areas and plains, including the capital Dehradun, witnessed steady rainfall from the morning.

Fresh snowfall covered Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri, Yamunotri, Auli, Mussoorie, Chakrata, Dhanaulti, and Uttarkashi in a thick blanket of white. The sudden change in weather drew tourists to hill destinations such as Mussoorie’s Mall Road, with many sharing videos of the snowfall on social media.

Apple growers and other horticulturists, who had been waiting for precipitation, also welcomed the snowfall. The meteorological department has issued an ‘Orange Alert’ for Uttarakhand, predicting further snowfall in the mountains and rain in the lower regions. Hailstorms accompanied by strong winds are also forecast in some locations.

Snowfall halts flights at Srinagar airport

Air traffic to and from Kashmir was suspended on Friday after all flight operations at Srinagar airport were cancelled due to adverse weather conditions, officials said.

“In view of continuous snowfall, accumulation of snow on operational areas, and the prevailing forecast of adverse weather en route, all flight operations at Srinagar airport stand cancelled for the day in the interest of passenger safety,” airport officials said.

Passengers have been advised to contact their respective airlines for updates and re-accommodation. Most parts of Kashmir received fresh snowfall overnight, including the season’s first snowfall in Srinagar. The meteorological department has forecast the current weather system to continue till Friday evening.

Himachal braces for more snowfall

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a fresh alert for widespread snowfall and rainfall across Himachal Pradesh, warning of continued disruption as commuters face slippery roads, traffic jams, and fuel shortages.

According to the IMD, a new Western Disturbance is set to impact the state on January 26, bringing multiple spells of moderate to heavy snowfall and snowstorms in several districts over the next few days.

Speaking to ANI, Sandeep Kumar Sharma, Senior Scientist at IMD Himachal Pradesh, said the weather system had already become active.

“A Western Disturbance has been active over Himachal Pradesh since last night. Due to this, rainfall has been recorded across the state, while snowfall has occurred in three to four districts,” Sharma said.

He said the highest snowfall recorded till Friday morning was in Kothi (Kullu) at 15 cm, followed by Gondhla in Lahaul-Spiti at 12 cm, and Chamba at 6 cm. Keylong and Manali recorded around 4 cm of snowfall, while Shimla received about 1 cm, with snowfall continuing in several areas.

