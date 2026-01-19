5.7 magnitude earthquake strikes Leh-Ladakh region

The Ladakh region in Kashmir reported a 5.7 magnitude earthquake on Monday (January 19), according to the National Centre for Seismology, with its epicentre being 48 km north-west of Kargil. The quake originated at 11.51 am IST with a depth of 171 km.

Another quake struck North Delhi at 8.44 am IST with a magnitude of 2.8.

No casualities

The authorities said only light tremors were felt in towns and villages, and no casualties were reported. A standard safety advisory urging residents to stay away from unstable structures and follow safety protocols was issued by the local authorities.

The Leh-Ladakh region is prone to earthquakes of varying intensity as it is situated along the seismically active Himalayan belt. As a precaution, emergency response teams have been placed on high alert and the region is monitored for possible aftershocks.