Ahmedabad and Noida schools receive bomb threats ahead of Republic Day

Ahead of Republic Day, several schools in Ahmedabad received bomb threats via email, triggering panic and concern among parents and school managements. Classes scheduled for Friday (January 23) were immediately cancelled, and students were instructed to remain at home, according to officials from Ahmedabad’s crime branch.

Following the threat emails, teams from the forensic department and bomb disposal squads rushed to the schools and launched an investigation, which is currently ongoing.

Noida schools face threats

Similar to the situation in Ahmedabad, several schools in Noida also received bomb threats, leading to heightened security concerns in the city. After receiving a threatening email, the principal of the well-known Shiv Nadar School announced the cancellation of classes for Friday.

According to reports, the email sent to the principal stated, “Dear Parent, we have received an email with a bomb threat this morning and, as a precautionary measure to allow for a security sweep, the school will remain closed today, Friday, January 23, 2026.”

Students who were already en route to the school were sent back, and parents were advised to coordinate with regular bus staff to ensure the safe return of their children.

Police deployed

Bal Bharati School and Cambridge School were among other institutions in Noida that were closed on Friday following similar threat emails. While Bal Bharati School cancelled classes only for pre-KG and LKG students, students from Classes 1 to 12 continued to remain on the school premises, according to the report.

In contrast, Cambridge School cancelled classes for all grades after receiving a similar bomb threat email.

Police personnel from multiple stations, along with bomb squads, fire brigade teams, dog squads, and BDDS units, were deployed at the affected locations.

Meanwhile, the cyber crime unit has initiated an investigation to trace the origin of the threatening emails.