Six Indians dead, one missing in Gulf incidents amid West Asia conflict: MEA

Six Indian nationals have died, and one remains missing in separate incidents across the Gulf amid the ongoing West Asia conflict, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday (March 20). The MEA further stated that Indian missions were in constant touch with local authorities in the concerned Gulf countries to extend assistance and ensure smooth repatriation of Indian nationals in the region.

Indian missions coordinating efforts

Speaking to reporters during an inter-ministerial briefing, Additional Secretary (Gulf) in the MEA, Aseem R Mahajan said that Indian missions were working in close collaborations with concerned authorities to locate the missing person and bring back the deceased to the country.

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"Six Indian nationals have unfortunately lost their lives, and one is missing in various incidents. Our missions in Saudi Arabia, Oman, Iraq and UAE are in regular touch with the concerned authorities regarding the missing Indian national and for the early repatriation of mortal remains of the deceased Indian nationals to India," said Mahajan.

Improvement in travel situation

He further stated that the travel situation from the Gulf region was improving as a significant number of passengers were already returning to India.

"Situation continues to improve with additional flights operating from the region. Since February 28, around 300,000 passengers have returned from the region to India," added Mahajan as quoted by ANI.

Flight operations from UAE

The MEA stated that airlines from the United Arab Emirates were continuing to operate limited non-scheduled flights depending on operational and safety considerations.

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"From the UAE, airlines continue to operate limited non-scheduled flights based on operational and safety considerations. Today, again, around 90 flights are expected to operate from various airports in the UAE to India," he added.

Flights from Oman, Saudi Arabia, Qatar

Flights from Oman and Saudi Arabia to India are continuing, while the partial reopening of Qatar’s airspace has enabled limited commercial operations.

"With the Qatar airspace partially open, Qatar Airways is expected to operate 10 non-scheduled commercial flights to India today," Mahajan said.

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He, however, pointed out that airspace in Kuwait and Bahrain remains shut. "Kuwait airspace remains closed. Airways of Kuwait is expected to commence special non-scheduled commercial flights to various destinations in India from the Al Qaisumah-Hafar Al Batin Airport in Saudi Arabia, with the first flight today to Kochi."

Special arrangements for stranded passengers

To assist stranded passengers, Kuwait Airways is set to begin special non-scheduled commercial services from Al Qaisumah International Airport to India, with the first flight scheduled for Kochi on Friday. "This will facilitate the travel of Indian nationals from Kuwait to India," Mahajan said.

He added, "Bahrain airspace remains closed. Gulf Air of Bahrain continues to operate special non-scheduled commercial flights from Dammam Airport of Saudi Arabia to India." Meanwhile, Gulf Air of Bahrain continues such operations from King Fahd International Airport to support passenger movement amid restrictions.