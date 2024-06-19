Sirish Bharadwaj, ex-son-in-law of actor Chiranjeevi, dead

Sirish Bharadwaj, the former son-in-law of Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi, passed away on Wednesday (June 19) at a hospital in Hyderabad.

The news was announced by actor Sri Reddy on social media. Reddy also shared a photo of Sirish with Chiranjeevi’s daughter Sreeja Konidela and their daughter Nivrithi. The couple had divorced in 2014 after Sreeja accused Sirish of dowry harassment.

“(Chiranjeevi ex alludu) Sirish Bharadwaj is no more..At least now Rest in peace raaa, Sirish Bhardwaj everyone cheated on you raa,” Reddy posted on Facebook.

In another post on X, she wrote “Rest in peace sirish,” while sharing the same family photo on the platform.

Media reports said Sirish was suffering from an illness and died while receiving treatment at a private hospital in Gachibowli, Hyderabad.

Married in 2007, separated 8 yrs later

Sirish, then 22, and Sreeja, 19, had eloped in 2007 and got married at the Arya Samaj in Hyderabad.

Following her marriage, Sreeja had told the press that there is threat from her family’s side to the couple as they went against their wishes and got married. She had also sought police protection against her father.

Chiranjeevi had filed a case of kidnapping claiming his daughter was a minor.

In 2008, Nivrithi was born. However, in 2011, Sreeja accused Sirish of harassing her for dowry and filed a police complaint against him. The pair divorced in 2014 following which Sreeja mended ties with her family.

In 2016, Sreeja got married to Kalyaan Dhev but the couple separated in 2022. They have a daughter called Navishka.