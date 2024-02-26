Singer Pankaj Udhas passes away

Renowned ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas, best known for "Chitti Ayee Hai" and "Aur Ahista Kijiye Baatein", died on Monday following a prolonged illness, his daughter Nayab said. He was 72.

Udhas, who also made a mark as a playback singer in many Hindi films, including "Naam", "Saajan" and "Mohra", died around 11 am at the Breach Candy hospital, a family source said.

"With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of the sad demise of Padmashri Pankaj Udhas on 26th February 2024 due to a prolonged illness," Nayab wrote in an Instagram post.

The last rites will be held on Tuesday.

