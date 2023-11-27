Silkyara tunnel collapse and other debacles of Navayuga Engg Co

Navayuga Engineering Company, which is constructing the 4.5 km tunnel between Silkyara and Dandalgaon on the Brahmakhal-Yamunotri portion of the National Highway, has had a controversial past.

The Visakhapatnam-based construction company, which is headquartered in Hyderabad, was given the contract to build one part of the 889-km Char Dham road network connecting four sacred pilgrimage sites: Kedarnath, Badrinath, Yamunotri, and Gangotri. Launched in December 2016, the project carries an estimated cost of ₹12,500 crore but has been mired in controversy due to environmental concerns.

The 4.5-km Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand is being constructed between Silkyara and Dandalgaon on the Brahmakhal-Yamunotri portion of the national highway as part of the Char Dham road scheme. The tunnel collapsed on November 12, and the government, through various agencies, has been trying to drill through the debris to rescue 41 workers trapped 200 metres from the opening.

This is not Navayuga's first brush with controversy. Here is a list of some of the other projects in which Navayuga was involved that landed it in trouble:

Polavaram project: This major dam project in Andhra Pradesh became a source of dispute for Navayuga. The company faced contract termination in 2019, leading to legal battles. The controversy revolved around claims of incomplete contractual obligations and government dues.

Krishnapatnam port: Navayuga's stake in Krishnapatnam Port Company Limited and its subsequent takeover by the Andhra Pradesh government in 2020 sparked allegations of financial irregularities and mismanagement.

Land allotment cancellation for Krishnapatnam SEZ: The Andhra Pradesh government's cancellation of land allotment to Krishpatnam Port Infrastructure Limited, a Navayuga sister concern, for a multi-purpose SEZ in Nellore district, added another layer of controversy.

Samruddhi Mahamarg crane collapse: Two local subcontractors associated with Navayuga Engineering Company and VSL India were charged with negligence following the collapse of a girder launcher at the construction site of the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway, which resulted in the death of 20 individuals and left three injured.

Bangalore metro: The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) experienced significant delays in the construction of the metro rail project, particularly with Reach One. Navayuga Engineering Company was one of the contractors for the project. In another incident, a crane deployed by the company collapsed during the construction of the metro rail.

Navayuga has also been involved in a project called the Vijayawada Bypass Project in partnership with Adani Enterprises. In 2020, Navayuga and Adani Enterprises formed a new company, Vijayawada Bypass Project Limited, for a significant highway project.

The Char Dhaam project itself has not found favour with several environmentalists. According to reports, the findings from the 2021 study by the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology (WIHG), as published in the Journal of Earth Systems, highlighted a significant natural hazard in Uttarakhand. Identifying over half of the state, specifically 51 per cent, including areas like Uttarkashi, as being in 'high and very high' landslide-prone zones, carries crucial implications, especially for infrastructure development and disaster management.