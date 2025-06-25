Shubhanshu Shukla becomes first Indian in space after 41 years

IAF Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla etched his name in history as he became the first Indian to travel into space in 41 years. Aboard SpaceX’s Falcon 9, Shukla lifted off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, marking India’s emotional and proud return to human spaceflight.

At 12.01 IST on Wednesday (June 25), as the spacecraft soared into the skies, Shukla’s family watched from their home in Lucknow, overwhelmed by emotion and pride. For his parents, Asha and Shambhu Dayal Shukla, this was not just a national achievement - it was deeply personal.

Following the successful takeoff, an emotional Asha Shukla was seen cheering and blowing kisses to her son, while tears rolled down her face. The Shuklas had every reason to celebrate - India was back in space, and their son was leading the way.

Historic launch moment

The launch was conducted by SpaceX using its Falcon 9 rocket from Florida. While for many across the world this might have been just another space mission, for over 1.4 billion Indians, it marked the resurgence of India’s ambitions in human space exploration.

Soon after liftoff, Shubhanshu sent a heartfelt message to the nation, “Namaskar my dear countrymen. What a ride! We are back in space once again after 41 years. It’s an amazing ride.”

The astronaut described their orbit speed, “We are revolving around the Earth at a speed of 7.5 km per second.”

Family’s pride and emotion

At their Lucknow home, the Shuklas were surrounded by well-wishers and family, all united in applause and celebration.

“Your chest too should swell with pride,” Shubhanshu’s message read, and it did - for his parents, his city, and his country.

He added, “The Tiranga embossed on my shoulders tells me that I am with all of you. This journey of mine is not a beginning to the International Space Station but to India’s human space programme.”

India’s space dreams

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Shukla and hailed the mission as a leap forward in India’s space dreams. This mission is seen as a curtain-raiser for India’s full-scale human spaceflight initiative.

As Shukla said, “I want all of you to be part of this journey… You all also show excitement. Together, let’s initiate India’s human space programme. Jai Hind! Jai Bharat!”

The mission is expected to re-energise ISRO’s human space programme and inspire a new generation of scientists, explorers, and dreamers.

