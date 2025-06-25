Axiom 4 mission: Shubhanshu Shukla makes history as his mother watches in tears

As Indian astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla charted history becoming the second astronaut in space after 42 years as a key member of the Axiom 4 mission, his mother looked at a large screen at the CMS Kanpur Road's World Unity Convention Centre (WUCC) auditorium as tears of joy tricked down from her eyes on Wednesday (June 25).

Asha Shukla witnessed the historic feat achieved by her son as he became the second Indian in space, 42 years after Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma made the historic journey as part of a mission by the erstwhile Soviet Union in 1984.

Elated parents

Seated beside her was Shubhanshu’s father, Shambhu Dayal Shukla, with a big smile on his face and excitement in his eyes. Speaking to reporters soon after the launch of the Dragon spacecraft on a Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Centre in Florida, she said she wishes all the best to her son. Aware of the potential risks involved, she looked visibly relieved since the launch took place without any glitches.

"It's a great moment not just for us but for our country. What can we say at this moment? I am struggling for words now. My blessings are always there with my son," his father Shambhu Shukla told PTI.

"I have nothing more to say at this moment. I am delighted," Shubhanshu's mother Asha Shukla said. "I know he will be successful. Though I am eagerly looking forward for him to return after a successful mission, I also know that even after returning back on earth, it will take a while before he actually gets to back amongst us," she told PTI.

Travelling at 26,654 kilometres per hour

According to the official X handle of SpaceX, the Dragon Spacecraft is currently travelling at 26,654 kilometres per hour at an altitude of 308 kilometres.

Apart from Shubhanshu Shukla, the spacecraft has Commander Peggy Whitson of the U.S., Mission Specialist Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski of Poland, and Mission Specialist Tibor Kapu of Hungary on board as it embarks on a 28-hour journey for the International Space Station (ISS).

As of now, the targeted docking time with the ISS is around 7 am on June 26, reported The Hindu. The Axiom Mission 4 crew will be at the ISS for around 14 days before returning to Earth.

What Shubhanshu Shukla said

In his first message after the launch the Shubhanshu said, “What a ride. After 40 years, we have once again reached space,e and it was an amazing ride. On my shoulders I have my tri-colour, which is telling me that I am not alone and that you are all with me.”

He also said that it was not the start of his first journey to the ISS but “the start of India’s human space programme.”

“I want my countrymen to become part of this journey, let us join together and start India’s human space programme. Jai Hind Jai Bharat,” he added.

