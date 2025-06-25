LIVE | Shubhanshu Shukla second Indian to travel to space; 'carries hopes of 1.4 bn Indians', says Modi
Shukla's space sojourn comes 41 years after Rakesh Sharma spent eight days in orbit as part of the then Soviet Union's Salyut-7 space station in 1984
Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla on Wednesday (June 25) scripted history as he embarked on a space odyssey along with three others to the International Space Station (ISS) as part of a commercial mission by Axiom Space.
The much-delayed Axiom-4 mission blasted off from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida at 12:01 pm IST towards the ISS amid cheers from watch parties organised across the world, including at Shukla's City Montessori School in Lucknow where his parents witnessed the historic launch.
In Rakesh Sharma’s footsteps
The Lucknow-born Shukla, former NASA astronaut Mission Commander Peggy Whitson, Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski of Poland, and Tibor Kapu of Hungary are part of the Axiom-4 mission that marks the return to space for the three nations.
Shukla became the first astronaut to travel to the International Space Station, a journey that comes 41 years after Rakesh Sharma’s eight days in orbit as part of the then Soviet Union's Salyut-7 space station in 1984.
"Greetings from India.. have a fun time guys," Sharma said in a video message.
The targeted docking time is approximately 4.30 pm IST on Thursday, June 26, NASA said in a statement.
Live Updates
- 25 Jun 2025 12:40 PM IST
How Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla's mother 'fed' him dahi cheeni for good luck
Before boarding the Space X spacecraft bound for the International Space Station (ISS), Indian Air Force Group Captain Shubanshu Shukla shared a poignant message with his family:
"Just wait for me, I'm coming."
Meanwhile, his mother followed a tradition observed in many Indian households when someone embarks on something important. She virtually "fed him" dahi cheeni, a mixture of yoghurt and sugar, via a video call. His mother told NDTV, "We just told him to go and complete his mission, and then we will meet again.
His sister also said that they were crying “tears of joy” because he was going so far away. Further, she shared that they were excited, “happy and proud”. “But it's a kind of mix of emotions,” she added, according to the report.
Shukla spoke to the family as he was getting ready for the mission. His sister added that he was smiling and happy and that he had been “waiting for this moment for a long time”.