LIVE | Shubhanshu Shukla second Indian to travel to space; 'carries hopes of 1.4 bn Indians', says Modi

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla on Wednesday (June 25) scripted history as he embarked on a space odyssey along with three others to the International Space Station (ISS) as part of a commercial mission by Axiom Space.

The much-delayed Axiom-4 mission blasted off from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida at 12:01 pm IST towards the ISS amid cheers from watch parties organised across the world, including at Shukla's City Montessori School in Lucknow where his parents witnessed the historic launch.

In Rakesh Sharma’s footsteps

The Lucknow-born Shukla, former NASA astronaut Mission Commander Peggy Whitson, Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski of Poland, and Tibor Kapu of Hungary are part of the Axiom-4 mission that marks the return to space for the three nations.

Shukla became the first astronaut to travel to the International Space Station, a journey that comes 41 years after Rakesh Sharma’s eight days in orbit as part of the then Soviet Union's Salyut-7 space station in 1984.

"Greetings from India.. have a fun time guys," Sharma said in a video message.

The targeted docking time is approximately 4.30 pm IST on Thursday, June 26, NASA said in a statement.

