Shashi Tharoor praises astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla over his ISS mission

Shashi Tharoor on Monday (August 18) in an apparent dig at the Opposition for not letting the Parliament function even when a special discussion has been scheduled for astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla’s historic mission to the International Space Station (ISS), said that he would like to make it clear how proud all Indians are of his achievements.

‘Stepping stone to India’s space program

The Congress MP also said that Shukla’s mission served as a “stepping stone” to India’s human spaceflight program, Gaganyaan.

“Since the Opposition are not participating in the special discussion, let me say how proud all Indians are of the recent mission of Commander Shubhanshu Shukla to the International Space Station (ISS). It served as a stepping stone to our nation's own human spaceflight program, Gaganyaan,” stated Tharoor in a post on X.

“Shukla's mission provided ISRO invaluable hands-on experience & data that cannot be replicated in simulations. His first-hand observations on pre-launch procedures, spacecraft systems, and the psychological and physiological effects of microgravity are crucial for de-risking and refining the Gaganyaan mission,” he added.

‘Testing of Indian systems’

Tharoor also said that Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla’s mission allowed for the testing of Indian systems and protocols in a real-life space environment.

“The numerous scientific experiments, including studies on human health in space and plant growth, provide technological @ scientific validation which will directly help design the life-support and medical systems for Gaganyaan,” he added.

The Congress MP said that Shukla’s mission gave a boost to India’s role in global space diplomacy, demonstrating India's willingness and capability to engage in multilateral space efforts and opening doors for future joint research and investment.

‘A powerful symbol’

Describing Shukla’s mission as a “powerful symbol” of India's ambitions in human spaceflight, Tharoor stated that it has captured the nation's imagination.

“Commander Shukla's historic flight serves as a powerful symbol. It has captured the nation's imagination, inspiring a new generation to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, maths & space studies -- all essential for sustaining India's long-term space goals. Well done!,” added Tharoor.

Earlier in the day, Parliamentary Affairs minister Kiren Rijiju had requested the Opposition parties to take part in a Lok Sabha discussion on Shukla’s mission and India’s space ambitions.

Union Minister slams Opposition

Later in the day Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh, lashed out at the Opposition for not taking part in the special discussion on Shukla to India after his mission to the ISS.

"The opposition has failed to congratulate the space experts and scientists for our space achievements. Your anger can be with the government. Your anger can be with the BJP and the NDA. But it is surprising that you can be angry with an astronaut. And that astronaut who, apart from being an astronaut, is also a disciplined soldier of the Indian Air Force. He does not belong to any political party," said Singh in Lok Sabha as quoted by ANI.

(With agency inputs)