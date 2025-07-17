Shubhanshu Shukla readjusts to Earth in Houston; 'under excellent care', says his father

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the Indian astronaut who along with three others returned recently from a successful space mission, is in Houston in the US, as he readjusts to life on Earth, his father said on Thursday (July 17).

Shukla splashed down on Earth on Tuesday (July 15) after 18 days aboard the International Space Station (ISS). He is the first Indian on the ISS and the second after legendary Rakesh Sharma to venture into space.

Also Read: Shubhanshu's homecoming: Wife Kamna looks forward to simple pleasures, togetherness

Post-mission rehabilitation

The 39-year-old Indian Air Force officer, who became a national icon after his mission to ISS, aboard SpaceX's Dragon 'Grace' spacecraft, is currently with his family in Houston. His wife Kamna, and their six-year-old son, Kiash, are already there.

According to an official statement quoting Union Minister Jitendra Singh, Shukla and the three other astronauts of the mission will remain in quarantine until July 23 to complete medical and re-adaptation procedures.

"From the 24th, they will begin discussions with ISRO. Debriefings with Axiom and NASA will follow," he added.

Homecoming

"He (Shubhanshu) said he is under excellent care; (it) is required for him to readjust to life on Earth. His wife and son are there too," Shambhu Dayal, Shukla's father, told PTI in Lucknow.

"During our telephonic conversation, Shubhanshu appeared excited at the accomplishment that means so much for the country," he further said.

Speaking to PTI from the US, Shukla's wife, Kamna Shukla, said, "We are in Houston and we have already met him. He is with us. Homecoming has happened."

Also Read: India looks full of ambition from space: Shubhanshu Shukla in ISS farewell speech

Family overjoyed

Shukla's father said the family in Lucknow was overwhelmed by the public response to Shubhanshu's achievement and they are eager to welcome him.

"It will take a while (to come to Lucknow) but, of course, whenever he comes there would be big celebration," he said.

"But to tell you the truth. These days every moment is celebration time for us; the entire locality is rejoicing with us. He is the toast of the nation. And his arrival here would only accentuate our happiness index," he added, his pride unmistakable.

Distinguished alumnus

The excitement is equally palpable at Shukla's alma mater, City Montessori School (CMS) in Lucknow, where students and staff are preparing to honour their star alumnus.

"I am like super motivated now for a career as an astronaut. I think space is going to be the latest fad among young people, all thanks to Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, our illustrious senior," Aarav Singh Chauhan, a Class XII student at CMS, told PTI.

CMS Communications Head Rishi Khanna said the entire school community was proud of the astronaut's historic journey.

"Shubhanshu has stirred the imagination of youth and knowing well how much this space voyage of his means for India and its upcoming Gaganyaan programme, the entire 70,000-strong CMS family, along with the rest of Lucknow, extend him a warm welcome whenever he visits his birth place," he added.

Also Read: ‘India looks grand from space’: Shubhanshu Shukla speaks to PM Modi from ISS

Family reunion

Shukla's mission, which ended with a safe splashdown off the coast of San Diego, marked a milestone for India's human spaceflight ambitions.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday (July 16) evening, Shukla shared heartwarming photos of his meeting with his wife and son.

"It was challenging. Coming back to Earth and holding my family back in my arms felt like home. Human spaceflight missions are magical but they are made magical by humans. Space flight is amazing but seeing your loved ones after a long time is equally amazing," he said in the post.

Shukla is also part of ISRO's plan to launch the Gaganyaan, India's first human space flight, in 2027.

(With inputs from agencies)