Shubhanshu Shukla on readjusting to Earth: ‘Dropped laptop, expected it to float’

After his historic 20-day Axiom-4 space mission to the International Space Station (ISS), astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla has shared his experiences of readjusting to life on earth and spoke about how he dropped a laptop, thinking it would float like in space.

Shukla and his Axiom-4 mission colleagues shared the experiences of their space mission and the 18-day stay at the ISS, in a virtual press conference on Friday (August 1).

'Beginning of India's 2nd orbit'

“After 41 years, a Bharatiya returned to space. But this time, it was not a solitary leap, it was the beginning of India’s second orbit. And this time, we are ready, not just to fly but to lead,” Indian Air Force (IAF) Group Captain Shukla said.

Shukla became the second Indian to travel to space after Rakesh Sharma's sojourn as part of the Soviet Russian mission in 1984.

Shukla’s Axiom-4 mission blasted off from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida on June 25 and returned to earth on July 15.

The Lucknow-born astronaut said the moment that stood out in the entire space sojourn was when he spoke to the "Prime Minister of Bharat" on June 28 with the tricolour floating behind him.

"That moment symbolised India's re-entry into the conversation, not as a spectator but as an equal participant," Shukla said.

Phone felt heavy

Sharing his experience of re-adjusting to the gravity on earth, Shukla recalled the moment he asked for a phone to click pictures and how heavy it felt in his hand.

"The minute I held the phone, I felt this was heavy. The same phone that we hold all day long felt really heavy to me," Shukla said.

Sharing another instance, he said, "I had some work to do on my laptop. I was sitting on my bed and I just closed my laptop and left it to the side of the bed. I dropped my laptop thinking that it would float right next to me. Thankfully, the floor was carpeted so there was no damage done."

Shukla said the 20-day mission exceeded his expectations and he learnt a lot that would help India in its Gaganyaan mission.

He described his role not just as a spacefarer but as a "messenger showing what's possible".