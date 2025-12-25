Next Sachin: Tharoor wants Vaibhav Suryavanshi in Indian team

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has likened Vaibhav Suryavanshi's talent to that of legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar.

The Thiruvananthapuram MP urged the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to consider calling up the 14-year-old prodigy to the national team.

Tharoor compares Suryavanshi to Tendulkar

"The last time a fourteen-year-old displayed such prodigious cricketing talent, it was Sachin Tendulkar, and we all know how that turned out. What are we waiting for? Vaibhav Suryavanshi for India!" Tharoor posted on X, tagging Gautam Gambhir, the BCCI, Sachin Tendulkar and Ajit Agarkar.

Suryavanshi produced a record-breaking innings during the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Plate League match against Arunachal Pradesh on December 24, becoming the youngest cricketer, at 14 years and 272 days, to score a century in men’s List A cricket.

It was also his maiden non-T20 hundred in senior cricket, achieved off just 36 balls, making it the third-fastest century by an Indian in List A cricket. The innings came in only his seventh List A appearance, following his debut against Madhya Pradesh earlier in December 2025.

AB de Villiers's record broken

Suryavanshi also broke former South African cricketer AB de Villiers’ record for the fastest 150 in men’s List A cricket, reaching the milestone in 59 deliveries, bettering de Villiers’s 64-ball record set against the West Indies in 2015.

The teenager was eventually dismissed for a stunning 190 off 84 balls, which included 16 fours and 15 sixes, at a strike rate of 226.19.

In the Bihar versus Arunachal Pradesh match, Suryavanshi’s remarkable knock was complemented by captain Sakibul Jani’s unbeaten 128 off 40 balls and Ayush Loharuka’s 116 off 56 deliveries, completing a hat-trick of centuries.

Bihar posted 574 for 6, the highest total in List A cricket history, before Arunachal Pradesh were bowled out for 177 in 42.1 overs, losing the match by 398 runs.